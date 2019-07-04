Where is America’s Political Center of Gravity?

What Happened to America’s Political Center of Gravity?



Source: New York Times

Interesting analysis and graphic, asking the simple question: Where is the center in the USA?

It is not surprising (to this former Republican), the GOP today is very far right relative to the rest of the world, while the Democrats are center left.

“The Republican Party leans much farther right than most traditional conservative parties in Western Europe and Canada, according to an analysis of their election manifestos. It is more extreme than Britain’s Independence Party and France’s National Rally (formerly the National Front), which some consider far-right populist parties. The Democratic Party, in contrast, is positioned closer to mainstream liberal parties.”

Despite what you may have heard about the radical left, it is the right that has extreme in the United States . . .