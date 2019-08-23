1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider by Scaglietti

What could be more lovely on a summer’s day?

A V-12 engine, 2 valves per cylinder, 3 Weber carburetors, mated to a 4-speed manual transmission, making 240HP in a light (2,646 pound) spider equals a fun, fast ride.

The design by Pininfarina is one of the most spectacular ever. Gorgeous from every angle, the covered headlights, front grill and especially side shark gills, is simply spectacular. The dashboard is especially lovely, very functional, well organized and workman-like.

It is a car near the top of my list of favorite cars.



Source: RM Sotheby’s