1963 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB

Ahh, one of the most beautiful Ferraris ever made: the 250 GT Berlinetta SWB. The 250 GT Berlinetta was designed by Pininfarina and bodied by Scaglietti. It is a pure, minimalist design, elegant and purposeful. As the photos below show, it is lovely from just about any angle. The length of the hood, angle of the aerodynamic fastback sloping roof, the front grille and headlights are all deceptively simple and beautiful.

The all business dashboard is also handsome: behind the wood steering wheel, the driver sees a large tach and speedo, with a smaller oil pressure gauge in between. Flanked on the right are 4 smaller gauges for oil temp, water, fuel, and clock. It’s a driver’s dash, elegant and functional.

One of the most notable GT racers of its time, the 1959 250 GT Berlinetta SWB used a short wheelbase for better handling. Only 176 were ever built, made in steel (about 50 “competizione” were made in the more expensive and light-weight aluminum). The 3-liter, V12 engine made 240 – 280 hp.

The combination of low weight, high power, and tight suspension made it a competitive racer. The 250 GT SWB won the Tour de France Automobile three times (1960, 1961 and 1962), was victorious in the GT category of the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1960 and 1961 and the Nürburgring 1000km in 1961 and 1962, cementing Ferrari’s reputation as a racer.

Each of these cars were hand-fabricated, and while 250 GT SWB Berlinetta look similar in appearance, each was a unique creation.

They regularly sell for mid 7 figures.



