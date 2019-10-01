Global Asset Capitalizations



Source: SIFMA

Last week, I had a simple question: What is the market capitalization of US and Global Stocks? Fixed income? Other investable assets?

Surprisingly, there are no easily accessible definitive answers. No one or organization maintains a definitive data set for the market capitalization of stocks and bonds around the world.

To find those answer, I reached out to numerous experts and used a variety of sources: Vanguard for Equity, Fixed Income and non-publicly traded company stock; Morningstar for Equity and Fixed Income flows (via Nir Kaissar), SIFMA for global bond totals (via Dave Nadig), Russell for US Equity, and Savills for global Real Estate. Then I compared these against the Federal Reserve’s Z1 Financial Accounts of the United States.

Via the Capital Markets Fact Book, 2019, the approximate global data (2018):

Total Fixed Income investments: $102.8 trillion dollars. Total Equity investments: $74.7 trillion dollars.

Via McGuires, I found the value of global real estate (2016):

Total Global Real Estate: $217 trillion in global real estate (US is ~25% of that)

More on this later today . . .