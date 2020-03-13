1963 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 Series III

The 250 was produced for over a decade and encompassed a variety of cars, including the spectacular 250 GT California Spyder, and the lovely 250 GT Berlinetta.

The 250 GTE os a stealthy 2+2, not the flashiest car but lovely nonetheless. The body by Ferrari’s usual designers included Giotto Bizzarrini and Pinin Farina. The proportions of the 250 are handsome and balanced, with clean lines and a lots of visibility (despite the fastback). An early version of the gills appear on its flank. The interior is also quite lovely, with a well designed cockpit and dashboard.

It was produced with a 3.0 L (2,953 cc) Colombo V12 engine made 273 horsepower and was mated to a manual 5-speed gearbox.

This was the first large-production four-seat Ferrari. It served an important role in maintaining Ferrari’s financial stability. It sold about 1000 cars at a MSRP of was $11,500.

These regularly go for $300–500k; in the midst of a stock market crash, this example — which needs a full restoration — was bid to $203,223 but did not exceed its auction reserve price.

Source: Bring A Trailer