COVID-19 Policy Map Tracker

Rate of cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people (as of May 11, 2020)



Source: Policy Map

This policy map is yet another good resource: It depicts a variety of data points on a very granular, county-level view. Data series include: COVID-19 Cases, Deaths, and Testing High Risk Populations, Area Conditions and Healthcare Capacity.

Looking at the nation on a county by county basis, as opposed to state level, shows how deep this pandemic has spread throughout the country.

Those who say this disease is a “Blue State” phenomena are not paying attention to the data.

