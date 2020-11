Biden Pulling Off a Strategy Clinton Couldn’t in 2016: Recreate Obama’s Map

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting analysis from the data wonks at Bloomberg:

President Donald Trump is hoping to repeat his upset victory over Hillary Clinton with an electoral map that looks like 2016. His problem is that the map is looking a lot more like it’s 2008.

We won’t find out how accurate their assessment is for a few days but they typically do solid work.



