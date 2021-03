We were going to discuss Inflation, but in honor of Tom Keene’s vacation we flipped the script last minute.

This is a nuanced argument to try to make in 4 minutes, but I gave it a shot: The key to understanding long-term investing is to recognize why this week or this month is not relevant if you have a time horizon measured in decades.

Ritholtz Says It’s Hard to Be Long-Term Bearish on U.S.



Source: Bloomberg, March 23rd, 2021