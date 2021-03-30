How to Get the Most Out of Your Quants

What is the best way to motivate the financial engineers and quants who work in your firm? If you are Gary Chropuvka, President of hedge fund World Quant, you use the firm’s unique culture to your advantage. How? By running competitive challenges and incentives to develop financial innovations that generate alpha with the firm’s team.

Chropuvka runs business strategy, helps manage operations at the firm, and participates in the firm’s investment strategies. Previously, Chropuvka was co-head of the Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM).

World Quant manages about $7 billion dollars and was founded by Igor Tulchinsky, who spun it out of Millennium Management in 2007. The firm has a global footprint and leverages a substantial team of quants.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including the podcast extras on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, Bloomberg, and Acast. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Shirl Penny, founder and CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners. Penny has a somewhat unusual background; he was recently named to 40 under 40 list. Dynasty has 50 RIA offices, 250 advisors + over $60B in assets on their platform.