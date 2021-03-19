Kia is South Korea’s second-largest automobile manufacturer with sales of over 2.8 million vehicles (2019). Hyundai holds a 33.88% stake in Kia. Their new Electric-Global Modular Platform (it also underpins Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 EV) is the basis for a run of new electric vehicles, Kia 1 through 9.

The EV6 is a handsome mid-sized crossover. The lines are clean, expressive, and well thought out. It presents a good size and shape, with a well appointed interior. I am not a fan of so many EV’s physical buttonless center stack, and while I have yet to dive the Kia, it seems to answer that complaint with some physical controls below the center screen (climate controls?)

The specs are impressive:

311 miles of range

Ultra-fast charging capability — 62 miles of range in 4 minutes

800V battery system

0-62 mph in 3 seconds

The Kia EV6 is in somewhere in the middle of that 1-9 run; this implies the Kia EV lineup includes larger SUVs and smaller compacts.

We will get more details when the car officially arrives March 30th 2021; expect an all-wheel-drive version of the EV6, dual electric motors, and about 300 horses and 450 pound-feet torque. Prices are expected to start around $45,000 before rebates.



