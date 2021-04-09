1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL 4-Speed

Ahhh, Spring has arrived! What better time for open air motoring than these early days of better weather, as the thermometer breaks 60 and makes a run to 70!

The Mercedes-Benz (W113) two-seat roadster/coupé was introduced at the 1963 Geneva Motor Show. Production of the 230SL ran from 1963 through 1971, with the 280SL running 67-71. MB made 48,912 W113 SLs, with 19,440 destined for the the US shores.

Known as the “Pagoda” SL, it the 280SL is an elegant and understated 2 door 2 seater. The soft top also came with a removable hard top. Its one of the lovely cars of the 1960s: Simple, well-proportioned, and built like a bank vault.

• 4-speed manual transmission

• Fuel-injected, SOHC 2,308cc six-cylinder engines came standard on 230 SL

• 1967 upgrade: 2,778cc engine produced 180 hp for the 280 SL

• The ZF 5-speed option was chosen by only 882 buyers

Pagoda ownership was more about understated style and long-distance holidaying. They have increasingly begun to be recognized by collectors for their timeless, graceful styling, spirited performance and handling, and build quality and reliability second to none.

I have almost bought one of these many times, never quite finding the right car. They go for $25-45k in need of work. Clean drivers go for 50-75k, and concourse versions sell fo 6 figures. This beauty below went for $106,500.



Source: Bring A Trailer