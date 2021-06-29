Trading Football for Finance (and Vice Versa)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What do you do as a football coach when the sheriff serves divorce papers on you?

if you are Joe Moglia, you join the MBA Training Program at Merrill Lynch. He then spent the next 17 years there honing his skills until he become Merrill Lynch’s top producer in the World. In 2001, he became CEO of TD Ameritrade, the largest online discount brokerage firm by daily retail online equity trades. Eventually, he became chairman of TD Ameritrade.

Moglia had begun his career as a football coach before moving into finance out of necessity. But he found he liked it, and had a real knack for understanding the industry. Currently, he is chairman of Fundamental Global Investors, which he also co-founded and chairman of Capital Wealth Advisors. He is also chair of athletics at Coastal Carolina University, where he was previously head football coach and recipient of multiple Coach of the Year honors. He is best known for his years as CEO and chairman of TD Ameritrade.

A transcript of our conversation is available here.

