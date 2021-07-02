2022 Ferrari 296 GTB (Hybrid)

I often note I am not a “Ferrari guy” — they are a touch showy for me, and truth be told I am intimidated by the cost of unanticipated maintenance. And yet, I continually find myself appreciating lots of different models from the storied marque.

Case in point: The outrageous, two-toned, hybrid 2022 Ferrari 296 GTB is just such a beast that will get a lot of people interested.

Start with the gorgeous swoopy body and loverly interior. 654 horsepower comes from just 2992 cc of displacement in a mid-mounted turbocharged V-6, with the balance from an electric motor wedged between the engine & transmission. That V6 / plug-in hybrid (PHEV) combo sends 818 horsepower of power to the road exclusively through the rear wheels.

A V6-hybrid Ferrari is certainly a new era in Maranello, made possible by technology: The advancements in Ferrari engine tech showing in this new internal combustion engine are very impressive — 654 horsepower used to require a much larger and thirstier 12-cylinder engine. That’s probably why this is the first 6 cylinder engine to wear Ferrari badging. The lovely Dino was a 6 but has no Ferrari markings on it.

Regardless of cylinder count, the specs on the Ferrari 296 GTB are impressive:

– 0-62mph (100km) is 2.9 seconds

– Top speed is ~205 mph

– 818 horsepower total HP

– 546 lb-ft of torque

– eDrive range up to 15.5 miles

A Ferrari 296 Spider will soon follow.

Pricing starts at $321,400; the two-tone Assetto Fiorano performance package begins at $360,900. Better order yours soon, these tend to sell out quickly.



Source: Ferrari