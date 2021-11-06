MiB: Thomas S. Gayner, Markel Corp

This week, we speak with Thomas S. Gayner, the Chief Investment Officer and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Markel Corp. Gayner oversees public investing activities for the company — which boasts a capital portfolio of $27 billion — as well as the Markel Ventures companies, which invests in private companies. Over the course of 15 years, from 2000 to 2015, Gayner’s portfolio returned 11.3% annually, versus the S&P 500 index’s 4.2%.

He explains why the best way to think of Markel Corp is as a publicly-traded family office.

The parallels to Berkshire Hathaway, which Gayner has owned for decades, are many: Gayner gets to use the free cash flow from the insurance company, which allows him a very inexpensive source of long-term capital. The regular inflows allow him to dollar cost average into many of his favorite value positions. He runs a concentrated portfolio, with the firm’s 10 largest holdings totaling about 45% of the portfolio; in the average U.S. stock fund, the top 10 averages less than 30%.

Gayner also runs Markel Ventures, which allows him to purchase private (nonpublic) midsize businesses. His preference is for companies that throw off lots of free cash flow and have a substantial moat around their businesses

A list of his favorite books is here;

Tom Gayner’s Fave Books

The Long Gray Line: The American Journey of West Point’s Class of 1966 by Rick Atkinson



The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles



A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

