2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST

The Chevrolet Silverado is yet another new giant truck that is also an EV, this time from Chevrolet. This is becoming a highly competitive space, with the Ford Lightning, GMC Hummer, Rivian, and eventually, the Tesla Cybertruck.

The specs look impressive:

• 400 Mile Range

• 660 HP

• 0-60 in under 4.5 Seconds

• 780 LB.-FT. of Torque

• 10,000 lbs of max towing

• standard all-wheel drive

• Four-wheel steering

• Automatic Adaptive Air Suspension

• 10 foot Bed fits extra-long items

In fall 2023, a fully loaded RST First Edition model will debut with an MSRP of $105,000; at that price, I would prefer GMC’s Hummer.

GM says that “as production ramps up” the Silverado full lineup will see prices start at $39,900, and increases with RST, Trail Boss and other edition/option/packages at price points from around $50,000, $60,000, $70,000, & $80,000.



Source: Detroit Free Press



Source: The Verge



Source: Chevrolet

See Also:Car and Driver