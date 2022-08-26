1962 Lincoln Continental Convertible

The Lincoln Continental began life as a personal vehicle for Ford Motor Company President Edsel Ford. In 1938, Ford commissioned a one-off design from company Chief Stylist Eugene T. Bob Gregorie. In what would give the model line its name, the exterior was given European “continental” styling elements, including a rear-mounted spare tire. From that beginning, Lincoln would become the luxury division for Ford Motor Company, competing with Cadillac of GM.

In production for over 55 years across nine different decades, Lincoln has produced ten generations of the Continental. From 1961 to 1976, Lincoln sold the Continental as its exclusive model line.

The proportions were generous and the fourth generation (1961–1969) Continental design by Ford design vice president Elwood Engel won numerous awards: A Bronze medal by the Industrial Design Institute (IDI) of New York, (an award rarely given to vehicles). It also won Car Life’s 1961 Engineering Excellence Award.

The four-door convertible featured the infamous rear-hinged suicide doors. More recently, the Continental Convertible got a bounce, courtesy of the HBO show Entourage, which featured a 1965 version (after the jump).

The 1961-69 Lincoln Continental Convertible was a large car at 213.3 inches long, with a 123.0 wheel base, and 78.6 inches wide. Of course, the 5000+ pound behemoth was driven by a huge 430 cu in (7.0 L) MEL V8, producing 325-340 hortsepower, mated to a 3-speed automatic.

In its first year (1961), Lincoln priced these at $6,713 and sold 2,857 convertibles (versus 22,303 sedans). Today, these go for mid-5 figures — the lovely red and white example was sold for $66,000.



Source: Bring A Trailer



Source: Bring A Trailer