It is amazing to think about how Toyota blew its enormous lead in Hybrid tech, failing to launch any substantial push into EVs. The chart below shows exactly how much sales have fallen for the first hybrid EV America has fallen into — and then out of love with. The Prius today badly lags the RAV4, its sister crossover, in Toyota hybrid sales.

But the latest design is a handsome reboot, and should help sales pick up. Here are the 2023 Prius hybrid specs we know so far:

Up-to 57 MPG combined fuel

37 miles range on battery alone

195 horsepower and at 220 hp

2.0L engine,

0-60 mph in 7.3 seconds

On-Demand AWD system

2023 in LE, XLE and Limited grades

The 2023 Toyota Prius pricing is expected to range from $27,000 for LE. the XLE ~$30,000, and the top-of-the-line Limited will be at $34,000.

Source: Car and Driver

Source: Toyota



Source: Chartr