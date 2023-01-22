The Chevrolet division of General Motors dropped a bomb this week: The 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray:

“Exactly 70 years after the Corvette debuted at Motorama in New York City, Chevrolet has returned to introduce the first-ever electrified Corvette with all-wheel-drive and a powerful 6.2L LT2 Small Block V-8, the 2024 E-Ray.”

The specs are mostly bonkers:

-All Wheel Drive

-655 Horsepower hybrid propulsion

-0-60 in 2.5

-10.5 seconds standing quarter-mile

-495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque via ICE to the rear wheels

-160 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of EV torque to the front wheels

-1.9 kWh battery pack for electric-only drive mode up to 45 mph

-MSRP: $104,295

There are a lot of bests/firsts here: First AWD Vette, first hybrid, first with carbon-ceramic brakes and all-season tires standard. The 2.5 seconds sprint to 60mph makes the E-ray the fastest Corvette ever.

The technology makes my old analog cars from the 60s and 70s feel closer to the Horse & Buggy era than they do to modern vehicles.

It was not that long ago that if you wanted to get to 60 MPH in 2.5 seconds in a sports car, you had to spend a lot of money. OK, maybe the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon would get you there that fast but it was pretty much a straight-line dragster; its $86,390 price five years ago is similar to the Vette’s price today.

The E-Ray presents a very usable sports car at prices a fraction of Ferrari’s and McLaren’s, and half of what a Porsche 911 GT3 RS costs. That’s an awful lot of go for the money.

Source: General Motors; Additional Sources: Jalopnik, Car and Driver, MotorTrend, AP