MiB: Richard Bernstein, CEO/CIO at RBA

This week, we speak with Richard Bernstein, the chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC, which manages $14.6 billion in assets. Bernstein, who was previously chief investment strategist at Merrill Lynch, has been named to the Institutional Investor’s “All-America Research Team” 18 times and has been inducted into the Institutional Investor Hall of Fame. He is also the author of “Style Investing: Unique Insight into Equity Management,” widely viewed as the seminal book on style-oriented investment strategies; he also wrote, “Navigate the Noise: Investing in the New Age of Media and Hype.”

Bernstein explains the four drivers of their models: Profits, Liquidity, Sentiment, and Valuation. What RBA is looking for are sectors where profitability and fundamentals are improving, there’s lots of liquidity to take advantage of it, and nobody cares — that’s a great combination of elements. He explains why Macro focused funds did so well in 2022 — they moved out of growth stocks that had done so well the prior few years and stepped into sectors that were “180 degrees” from growth and had lagged — areas like energy and oil.

We discuss the challenges of launching a Quantitative Macro focused firm right into the teeth of the Great Financial Crisis in 2009. As frightening as that era was, it turned out to be a wonderful time to launch an asset management firm.

We also reminisce about the good old days at Mother Merrill.

