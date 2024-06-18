Transcript: Erika Ayers Badan, Barstool Sports

The transcript from this week’s, MiB: Erika Ayers Badan, CEO of Barstool Sports, is below.

Barry Ritholtz: This week on the podcast, I have a fascinating and extra special guest, Erica Ayers Badan had a background in marketing where she worked at a variety of places from Fidelity to Microsoft to AOL to Yahoo before she decided to take the role in 2016 as CEO of Barstool Sports, trying to herd the various cats at the pirate ship run by Dave Portnoy called Barstool Sports. She took the firm from a couple of million dollars in revenue up to $300 million in revenue, and helped to sell it for about half a billion dollars. She has a, a fascinating career, and the new book is really interesting that basically teaches people to, you know, take control of their own careers, develop a vision and a plan, and then execute it. I thought the book was interesting and I found our conversation to be fascinating, and I think you will also, with no further adieu, my discussion with Erica Iers. Baan.

Erika Ayers Badan: Thank you.

Barry Ritholtz: Did I get your name right? You did. I feel like I’m Butchering that.

Erika Ayers Badan: You, you did a great job.

Barry Ritholtz: Well, thank you. So let’s begin with your background, which doesn’t really lend itself to how your career went. You study at Kolby College in Maine, and you end up with a degree in sociology. Was there any sort of career plan there?

Erika Ayers Badan: No, I didn’t really have a, I loved college. I didn’t really have a career plan.

Barry Ritholtz: Who amongst us hated college?

Erika Ayers Badan: I know you gotta love college. I made the most of my, I probably peaked in college

Barry Ritholtz: And I know you at one point were thinking about law school. I was, and I went to law school and it’s just like, how can I postpone reality?

Erika Ayers Badan: Yeah. A hundred percent for another three years. Let’s keep the good times going. Right.

Barry Ritholtz: That’s exactly right.

Erika Ayers Badan: Yeah. I didn’t, I liked sociology because you could write, it was a lot of reading and it was a lot of writing, and it was, I liked the idea of studying people and groups. I had a really fantastic professor named Tom Moroni, who I found really, really inspiring. I was a philosophy minor.

Barry Ritholtz: Same!

Erika Ayers Badan: You were? [Yep]. Did You love it?

Barry Ritholtz: Absolutely. I loved it. I love philosophy. Yep. And the joke I tell is I never submitted my existential final paper because what’s the point? Yeah. Right. And I wish that was a joke, but It’s true.

Erika Ayers Badan: It wasn’t. Yeah, right. But I took a bunch of, I got an internship at Fidelity Investments when I was a junior, and it really gave me a taste for business and I wanted to work in business. And at the time when I graduated the economy, it was very good. So the fact that I had a sociology degree really didn’t impede, I think getting into business

Barry Ritholtz: And you end up in like what some would think of as kind of a dry, legalistic part of Fidelity, the ERISA Division, which focuses on retirement accounts.

Erika Ayers Badan: It was very boring. And, and,

Barry Ritholtz: Did that motivate you to go to law school? Was that like, oh no, I don’t do this?

Erika Ayers Badan: No, that made me become highly allergic to the concept of going to law school. Right. I, I was bored. I, you know, I made $50,000 my first job outta school, which for me was a lot of money.

Barry Ritholtz: Big money. What year was that?

Erika Ayers Badan: I still think it’s a lot of money. 1998.

Barry Ritholtz: Oh, so booming economy, 50 grand in the nineties for right outta college.

Erika Ayers Badan: Yeah, it was pretty good.

Barry Ritholtz: That’s probably double the starting. So they were about 30 grand back then.

Erika Ayers Badan: Exactly. Yeah. So I, you know, I saw firsthand what it was like to, or what I perceived it would be like to work in a law firm. And I saw firsthand what it was like to mitigate risk, and I realized that I hated both of those things. So I

Barry Ritholtz: So wait, not risk averse, not interested in the picayune details. [Correct]. And, small.

Ayers Badan: You know, that’s a great word. [It totally is].

Barry Ritholtz: You know, the interesting thing about having a career in business is the studies show seven years post-graduation, half of the lawyers aren’t practicing law. [Yeah]. They go into business.[ Yeah]. It’s a, it’s a similar sort of prep, just, just send you in a different route. So I know in the book, you write about wanting to come to New York City and being like, gee, this is a little intimidating. [Yeah]. Kind of giant. So you end up in Boston, relatively close to family in Vermont and New Hampshire. Yep. Where was the fam when you moved to Boston?

Erika Ayers Badan: They were in New Hampshire. It wasn’t far. And most of my friends from college lived in Boston, so it also felt very safe.

Barry Ritholtz: So you have a network built in at Fidelity. You’re working with the legal group doing ERISA work when an opportunity comes up on the Fidelity job board for digital marketing. So you’re doing boring and suddenly there’s this new and exciting thing. What gave you the confidence to take that leap to something wholly different from your prior experience?

Erika Ayers Badan: In hindsight it was probably fairly reckless. You know, I didn’t have any money saved. The pay for the marketing job was $17,900 and I was making 50,000, but I was bored and I just didn’t, I was frustrated. I didn’t like the feeling of being bored.

Barry Ritholtz: That’s a third. You gave up two thirds of your salary [Yes]. To take a job that had you were interested in and perhaps would open up a different career path.

Erika Ayers Badan: Correct. And I was like, Hey, you know, screw it. I’m, I’m gonna go for it.

Barry Ritholtz: So you leap from that position. How, first of all, how long did you stay at Fidelity in digital marketing?

Erika Ayers Badan: I stayed another two, maybe three years.

Barry Ritholtz: Did you feel like you learned a lot during that period?

Erika Ayers Badan: Yeah, it was amazing. Loved it

Barry Ritholtz: Amazing. So we think of Fidelity as like this big giant stodgy asset manager. What was the digital marketing group like there?

Erika Ayers Badan: You know, the marketing and media group was interesting. It was run by women. [Really?] Yes. It was run by women and it was, you know, at that time, radio and television and print were the top dogs. So what you saw was a company spending hundreds of millions of dollars to acquire customers.

Barry Ritholtz: Now, if I remember correctly, late nineties cracks in the facade were already showing of, you know, the, the monolithic radio, TV advertising world. Yep.

Erika Ayers Badan: And that’s really where I got my first big break, which was I worked in the internet and nobody cared about the internet, which is why they hired me for it, because I was woefully unqualified to work in the internet,

Barry Ritholtz: “Give it to the kid,”

Erika Ayers Badan: Give it to the kid. But I remember Fidelity, we paid $30 million to have keyword Fidelity or AOL, which is in, you know, in hindsight a preposterous equation. But, it worked out. So I, I really liked Fidelity because I saw how something operated at great scale. I saw something very serious. You know, the marketing of an investment firm is not to be taken lightly. And I was also given a huge amount of opportunity because nobody believed in, cared about or understood the internet.

Barry Ritholtz: That amazing. Even in the late nineties, it’s one thing if you say, Hey, in the early nineties, this thing is kind of klugy and it’s got no consumer appeal. But by the late nineties it was a full on boom. I’m surprised. I guess that’s the old Paul Graham line “Experts are experts in the way the world used to be” [Maybe.]

So, so from Fidelity, you end up at some pretty big firms. What was your next stop after Fidelity?

Erika Ayers Badan: After Fidelity, I also found eventually myself wanting to put my hands into things at Fidelity. I could buy the plan. I was a media buyer, so I could buy what someone else proposed to me. I could negotiate it, I could manipulate it slightly so that it worked for our objectives. But I was really buying, and what I wanted to do was the construction. So I left Fidelity and went and worked at a whole bunch of ad agencies, and I felt the ad agency experience would enable me to create marketing, not just buy marketing, if that makes sense. But

Barry Ritholtz: You found out it was all sales, right? But

Erika Ayers Badan: It was all sales. Exactly. So I then chewed through that as much as I could. And it was a great experience. You know, an agency is a, is a great apprenticeship, it’s a great place to cut your teeth. You’re, you know, you’re on somebody else’s dime. You’re at somebody else’s beck and call. You have to manage young people in very dynamic. Ever, ever-changing situations. You have to travel a whole lot, a lot, a lot. And you have to be able to pitch. And that those were good skills for me to develop.

Barry Ritholtz: Erika Ayers Badan: So you end up going from ad agencies to technology, you’re at Microsoft,

you’re at a OL, you’re at Yahoo. What was the order, how did those come about and how different was

that from the Fidelity slash ad agency experiences?

00:09:06 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, so, you know, the same thing happened to me at the ad agencies

where then I realized where I, whereas I had realized at, I was just buying at the agencies, I realized I was

just planning, I was still taking somebody else’s ideas and putting them together in an order that made

sense and delivered against an objective. But I really wanted to go make the thing. And I think working

for Microsoft, which was the first publisher I worked for, that was my big break.

00:09:32 [Speaker Changed] What, what division at Microsoft, I worked for MN worked

00:09:35 [Speaker Changed] For MSN, which is, you know, in that day, which is hard to conceive of now,

you know, MSN Yahoo and a OL were it, like they, they were the front doors to the internet. That’s how

you got your email. That’s how you got all your news. That’s where you got your entertainment. That’s

00:09:50 [Speaker Changed] ’cause your landing page on, I don’t, I was gonna say Chrome, but really it

was Internet Explorer at that

00:09:54 [Speaker Changed] Time. It was explorer. Exactly. And I had built something when I was at the,

on the agency side, I had built something for Volkswagen on MSN where I was figuring out how MSN

music, you could configure a playlist. And I played it so that you could configure your Cabrio le which

was the car the Volkswagen was launching. And it was very, you know, it was a rainy day or top-down

playlist. So I got my first taste of using technology and content and a user interface to deliver something

to a consumer and also to pay, pay off a brand marketing message. And I really loved it. And I went to go

work for Microsoft to do just that.

00:10:38 [Speaker Changed] Now our, a prior guest I had, Joanna Bradford was also at MSN and I know

you guys know each other. Is that where you met?

00:10:48 [Speaker Changed] That’s where I met her, yes.

00:10:49 [Speaker Changed] You were working for her there.

00:10:51 [Speaker Changed] I worked for a woman named Gail Berman, who I write a lot about in the

book who worked for Joanne. But you know, I remember meeting Joanne. I, I somehow found myself

invited to a MSN client retreat that Joanne was running. And I thought Joanne was fabulous. She

00:11:09 [Speaker Changed] Was, she’s a force of nature. She

00:11:10 [Speaker Changed] Is a force of nature and she calls it like it is. And I really just wanted to work

for Joanne and then I did for the next 12 years. So that, so that was great. So

00:11:20 [Speaker Changed] At Microsoft, at a OL and at Yahoo.

00:11:23 [Speaker Changed] At Microsoft and Yahoo. And then I went to a company with Joanne pre IPO

called Demand Media.

00:11:29 [Speaker Changed] Oh sure, I

00:11:30 [Speaker Changed] Remember that. And then I went out on my own to go be the CMO of a OL.

00:11:34 [Speaker Changed] And then CMO is a big position, especially at a shop like a OL back in the

day they were, you know, the 800 pound gorilla. So Dave Portnoy is running this kind of regional blog

that’s picking up some traction first outta Boston, later outta New York. It started out as a, a tear sheet

he was handing out at, at train stations. Yep. Eventually it, it becomes a, a little more substantive. What

on earth led you to think, I know I’m gonna leave these giant Microsoft, Yahoo a OL and and go to this

regional blog. How did that come

00:12:14 [Speaker Changed] About? I always loved Barstool. So when I lived in Boston, Dave was

handing out the paper at the train station until Dave figured out that pretty girls handing out a paper

would sell more papers than Dave,

00:12:27 [Speaker Changed] Especially sports. Right? So a mail order,

00:12:29 [Speaker Changed] Especially sports comedy. Yep. Right. So I had, I had seen Barstool firsthand

from the ground up. Most of the guys I was friends with would send Barstool stories in text. That’s how

people read Barstool. That’s how guys read Barstool. They would text it in their group chats. And I

thought they were wildly funny. Like they just had a very divine sense of humor.

00:12:51 [Speaker Changed] It was a reverend, it was Raus, it was a reverend, it was raus, no holds

00:12:55 [Speaker Changed] Barred. It was no holds barred. They said what everybody was thinking,

they went up against every adversary they could. And I was feeling, you know, I had made it through the

corporate ladder. I had gotten to the job I had always wanted, which was a CMO job. I got there and I

realized, ugh, I hate this. Like I’m still desire to desiring, to like create something and build something

and fix things and do things. And I was finding myself feeling suffocated at these big companies. And so I

left a OL for a startup in music. And we had gone to the chairman group to raise money and the

chairman group said, Hey, you know, somebody made a throwaway comment in the meeting of, you

know, we’ve just invested in this company you’ve never heard of called Barstool Sports. And it was the

record scratch, like, err. And I was like whipped

00:13:44 [Speaker Changed] Up. I

00:13:44 [Speaker Changed] Know Barstool Sports, I know Barstool Sports. I whipped out my phone. I

was like, they have the Junkiest app on the planet, but what a brilliant brand. And then I just wouldn’t

shut up about Barstool and I left, I left feeling very jealous because I knew that they would find, you

know, some white guy with an MBA who worked in sports to go run Barstool. And I was kind of obsessed

in that I want that job. I know that job is for me.

00:14:11 [Speaker Changed] Are you a sports junkie? Are you one of these people?

00:14:13 [Speaker Changed] I’m a sports, you

00:14:14 [Speaker Changed] Know, I, I mean in Boston, lived in Boston sort of in the water

00:14:16 [Speaker Changed] Not be right. You know, you, it’s osmosis and it was, you know, barstools

run and the New England sports run, you know, kind of coincided with one another.

00:14:26 [Speaker Changed] So you had the Celtics, you had the Red Sox, Patriots, you had the Patriots.

Yeah, it was winning. Like that was a great, it was winning couple of decades.

00:14:32 [Speaker Changed] It was not so much anymore. But I pursued every avenue I could to meet

Dave and I, I had a mutual friend. I had a woman in my, what I would call my women’s mafia, another

Kolby grad, a woman I really respected who the chairman group had brought on to advise Dave. And I

just said, Betsy, you’ve gotta introduce me to Dave. You’ve gotta introduce me to Dave. You’ve gotta

introduce me to Dave. And finally she did in a coffee shop in the West Village. And I remember running

down 14th Street, I was late, I was wearing a dress. I like my kitten heels were like getting caught in the

cobblestone. And I showed up like sweaty and kind of disheveled, but so excited and I felt very alive and

I loved what Dave had to say. And we shared a great amount of enthusiasm for what Barstool could be.

And that was really the end of that.

00:15:21 [Speaker Changed] So as I was reading the book and you tell the story, Albea very abbreviated

version. I got the sense that, so Churnin takes 51% for a fairly modest valuation, 10 or $15 million. You

don’t so much say this, but the implication is, oh, and we’re giving you money. You have to

professionalize, go hire a real CEO and we need to start seeing regular financials. And you guys gotta

grow up a little bit just on the organization side. Yes. And so did they have any, did he, you know, I think

of him as Day Trader Davey. I don’t see him hiring a white NBA sports dude. Like that’s not his style.

That’s the

00:16:03 [Speaker Changed] Opposite of who he’s for people who pay attention to Dave, you would see

how that would never work. Now that said, they went through, I don’t know, 50, 75 candidates before

they got to me. I was the last, I was the only woman and I was the last of a long line of sports dudes. But

I think, I think what made Dave and I work and click is a couple things. One is that Dave has this really

great gift, you know, around that same time I, I was talking to other companies and there’s a lot of

founders and especially big personality founders who say they want a business person, but they really

don’t. They want to be the business person and the star and the personality and Dave

00:16:45 [Speaker Changed] Delegating is really hard and giving up control

00:16:47 [Speaker Changed] Is really difficult. Giving up control is hard. And Dave, to his credit, really

wanted that. And he had no ego in it. And I also worked really hard to gain Dave’s trust. And I listened

and I learned and I watched everything I possibly could so that I understood what he was trying to do.

And then I brought what I was capable of to that and kind of the alchemy created, you know, really,

really electric place.

00:17:16 [Speaker Changed] And, and let’s be blunt and honest, Dave Portnoy is incredibly entertaining,

even if that persona is an exaggeration of who he is, but no one wants him doing the payroll or the

00:17:30 [Speaker Changed] Healthcare. Yeah. Dave doesn’t wanna be

00:17:32 [Speaker Changed] Doing like, that’s

00:17:33 [Speaker Changed] Like Dave doesn’t wanna be like,

00:17:34 [Speaker Changed] I can imagine letting go of that stuff Absolutely. Is really easy to focus on

what he does best, which is the creative side, the entertainment side, yeah. Talent. The larger than life

talent. Yep. And even just the silly thing, like the pizza reviews, the one by pizza reviews, like his

personality is what’s turned that into a huge success.

00:17:55 [Speaker Changed] Yeah. He’s the biggest food reviewer in the world.

00:17:57 [Speaker Changed] Crazy, right? Yeah. Isn’t that Yeah. For me. So we’ll talk a little bit about

Barstool Sports next. I, I I wanna stay with your role as CEO. You describe yourself as the token CEO and

not only do you embrace that label, which some people said, oh, Barstool hired a woman, they hired a

chick. Oh, she must be a token. CEO. You literally name a podcast token. CEO. Yes. So first tell us about

that label and why you embrace it as a way to take control

00:18:30 [Speaker Changed] Of it. Yeah, I mean I thought it was so rude. You know, people would say, I

think people said it in conversation and then it was said in the media quite a bit. Really? Yes. Oh,

definitely. All the time that the only reason I was at Barstool Sports or hired to Barstool Sports was that I

wore a skirt that I, you know, that I would wash, you know, the sins of Barstool that I was to make

Barstool look something like, it wasn’t that I was the beard, essentially. And so the, the moniker people

said was that she’s a token. CEOI

00:19:05 [Speaker Changed] Remember when you got hired, ’cause I had been off in the distance, so I,

I’ve been writing publicly and on a blog since. So three and you know, suddenly a sports blog starts to

get hot. I’m paying attention outta the corner of my eye. And I had the exact opposite. I’m like, if that

frat house hired a chick to be CEO, she’s gotta be bad. She’s gotta really know sports. She’s gotta not

take any crap from those, you know, they’re a bunch of animals. She’s gotta be a a a, a tough bro who’s

gonna come in and say, here’s what we’re gonna do. Let’s go at it. And I’m, as I was reading that, I’m like,

I just had the opposite assumption that a token CEO would’ve lasted a week there.

00:19:48 [Speaker Changed] Oh, a hundred percent

00:19:48 [Speaker Changed] Right. Would’ve crumpled and blown away in the wind. Yeah. It was just

anyone who said that had no idea what was going on. Yeah,

00:19:54 [Speaker Changed] I think so. But anyways, it made me mad enough that I was like, okay, well

I’m just gonna own this now

00:19:59 [Speaker Changed] That, that’s really

00:20:00 [Speaker Changed] Interesting. So that’s what I did.

00:20:01 [Speaker Changed] So you described the first meeting connecting with Portnoy. He’s an

outspoken founder and he surrounded himself with all these wild personalities. By the way, the whole

thing to me was very parallel to Howard Stern Yep. And surrounding himself with that crew. How did

you find working with him and all the different personalities at, at Barstool? Oh,

00:20:26 [Speaker Changed] I loved it. I’ll never love a job the way I loved Barstool. Really. I loved it. I

loved every second of it. It was amazing. What were the

00:20:33 [Speaker Changed] Challenges with such a disparate, raucous crew?

00:20:36 [Speaker Changed] You know, it’s, I was there almost a decade. So I look back on those early

days where, you know, I was stressed about payroll, they were offending someone by the minute. Right.

You know, I had to keep them very busy. I kept them very busy, but we stepped in it all the time. And

the business was just very, very fragile. And it was, you know, there were, in the early days, there was

probably 14 of us in a one floor office and nomad. And then there were 65 people crammed in the same

office. Like the growth we had the journey we were on, the stuff we were experimenting with, the way

we were thinking about media and content and commerce. And it was just very, very forward and it was

very free.

00:21:24 [Speaker Changed] So when you say the business was fragile when you first joined, the growth

was explosive. They just got a a, a big chunk of capital from an outside investor. Why was it so fragile?

00:21:37 [Speaker Changed] Well, most of the capital went to the secondary. So the business itself

probably had, I don’t know, $2 million. So we had to grow this business on

00:21:45 [Speaker Changed] $2 million is like a six month runway if that it’s,

00:21:48 [Speaker Changed] In these days it’s nothing. But we were incredibly cost conscious. You know,

when I got to Barstool, there wasn’t an office. We didn’t have a p and l, there just wasn’t any

infrastructure. But it was this incredible luxury where I could build something from scratch. And that’s

what made it so incredibly fun. And I built it from scratch with a bunch of people who were wildly

talented but very underestimated and never, you know, no one ever had bar stools back. And, you

know, we, we grew and, and evolved in this very, in a very challenging time and a challenging time in

comedy and a challenging time in politics and in a challenging time in media, obviously. And to be able

to be that forward on a very small p and l and go up against companies 10, a hundred, you know, 200

times our size was, you know, it was exhilarating. Wow.

00:22:50 [Speaker Changed] Sounds like a lot of fun. So let’s talk a little bit about what you did to take

Bar Stool from really a local ragtag group of, of maniacs that was growing rapidly and turned them into a

real business. I I I assume part of the original investment, the 51% from Peter Churn’s Media group was,

Hey, you guys have to get a real CEO. Tell us about the process. After you had the interview with Dave

Portnoy, how long was it before you became CEO?

00:23:28 [Speaker Changed] Oh, I think I started working pretty immediately, I think

00:23:33 [Speaker Changed] Like a day, a week, a month? Yeah. Like

00:23:35 [Speaker Changed] Probably two. You know, I think I went through two weeks of interviews

and the recruiters had to be caught up and placated because none of their candidates got the job. But

00:23:44 [Speaker Changed] Do they get paid if they

00:23:45 [Speaker Changed] Go outside? I think they get paid regardless. Right? I hope

00:23:47 [Speaker Changed] So. Nice, nice gig.

00:23:48 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, exactly. But I started working pretty immediately because the

chairman group had invested and they had had six months, you know, they’re, they’re in California. Dave

was in Boston and then New York. And really what we said about doing is we had a very clear vision to

grow. We had a very clear vision to make content and comedy. And Barstool is really a comedy

operation dressed up as sports or dressed up as lifestyle. And we wanted to, I really wanted them to

move beyond the blog at, at, when I got to Barstool in 2016, it was, it was predominantly a blog

operation. Podcasting was just starting, pardon my take, which is the biggest sports podcast in the

world. Had, you know, it was probably two episodes in KFC radio was maybe a month worth of episodes

in. So when I got there, we really set about exploding the amount of content that we made and then to

be able to distribute it very, very rapidly.

00:24:48 One of the things that was true when I got to Barstool, I knew going into it, was that no one

was coming to help us. You know, there wasn’t, you know, there wasn’t going to be ESPN wasn’t going

to help us. The big media platforms weren’t gonna help us. Big advertisers would never give Barstool

Sports a look the way they do now. So we had to, we had to fuel ourselves of our own propulsion. Every

dollar we spent, we agonized over every move that we made. We were ex maniacal about, is this

working to gain audience or is it not? And then we had the gift of insanely talented and funny people

and a time on the internet that was in incredibly less cluttered than it is now. Right.

00:25:31 [Speaker Changed] So, so not only was social media functional back then, it was relatively easy

for something to pop up on everybody’s feed. Yep. As, as Balkanized as media has become over the past

25 years, the 2010s felt like something could still rise to the top. Yeah.

00:25:50 [Speaker Changed] You could build stars, you could break out. Like if you look today 2024 in

music, you can’t break out a star anymore. Well that

00:25:57 [Speaker Changed] It’s over. That woman Taylor Swift seems to be doing okay. Right.

00:26:00 [Speaker Changed] Because she’s been around for

00:26:01 [Speaker Changed] A while. Right. She’s been around, I’m trying to think of who is the hottest

new band. And I come up with things like Imagine Dragons and they’re 10 years old. Exactly. There’s

nobody,

00:26:09 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, there’s no new,

00:26:09 [Speaker Changed] Like, I’m trying to think of who else is new.

00:26:12 [Speaker Changed] And Barstool was the same, which is Barstool started by Dave in 2004. And

it’s, you know, it’s a, it’s a very old internet brand by internet brand standards.

00:26:22 [Speaker Changed] So I want to get into the transition of you landing a CEO and then this

incredible 5000% growth. Yeah. That takes like

00:26:32 [Speaker Changed] What I do. What,

00:26:33 [Speaker Changed] Well, what was I, I’m kind of curious what the first couple of months were

like getting your feet wet, getting to know, really know the personalities, not just from their content and

trying to impose some degree of discipline and organizational structure on what Vanity Fair called a

pirate ship.

00:26:52 [Speaker Changed] Yeah. I mean it was chaos and it was chaos. You know, it was chaos in the

best way. I really believed that it was a highly volatile business and I did not want to go back with my tail

between my legs. So I was like, we are going to make this work no matter what. So the first thing we did

was to diversify the content and explode the amount, the productivity, everything at Barsol to this day is

really monitored on productivity. The second was, I created a very diverse business model. When the

advertisers were mad at Barstool because somebody said something stupid, we shifted to the

commerce business. When the commerce business went down, we pivoted back to ads. So I, I was very

intentional about growing multiple lines of revenue. We had t-shirt revenue, we had ad revenue. We

over time had licensing and product development revenue. We had live events revenue for a time. We

had subscription revenue. And so having all of those levers to pull enabled me to have calm in a sea of

content and chaos and at times controversy because I always knew I could dial one up and dial one

down. And we set to do that. The second thing we really did was we learned how to live on other

platforms, which is something most media did not do

00:28:20 [Speaker Changed] As other platforms like YouTube, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram,

00:28:24 [Speaker Changed] Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, you know, SiriusXM, Sirius SiriusXM was

one of the first big breaks for Barstool. But I wanted to exist on every single platform out there, and I

wanted to make the most of that platform. So I can remember going to, to Facebook, I write about this

in the book when I was, you know, 2016, I had a meeting with Facebook that somebody gave to me as a

favor. And the like sports guy at Facebook, like, pats me on the head and is like, good luck with your

regional sports blog. That was the quote. And I was like, alright. So what I did was Facebook had just

launched Facebook Live and Twitter had just bought, bought Periscope. Both were live streaming

platforms. And I was like, I will show you. So we put our talent on Facebook until we crashed their live

stream because we had so many people on it. Wow. And so many people commenting. And then I

moved them over to Periscope until we crashed Periscope, and then I would move them back to

Facebook. So it made everybody pay attention. And then we really set about learning how to thrive on

those platforms.

00:29:28 [Speaker Changed] So you mentioned multiple lines of revenue and earlier you used one of my

favorite words, you said the, the Junkiest app ever. You would think that building an app isn’t that hard

in the modern era. What was the problem with the app and what did you do to fix that? Because you,

you know, everybody walks around with a phone in their pocket. Yeah. I think more people access, I

don’t care, Instagram, TikTok, whatever it is, through their phone Yep. And their desktop. Right. Even in

the late 2010s. Tell us about the project rebuilding the app. Oh,

00:30:02 [Speaker Changed] The app was a disaster. I mean, when I got there, I think they had an it

person part-time,

00:30:08 [Speaker Changed] Right?

00:30:09 [Speaker Changed] Like 15 hours a week or something. So some

00:30:12 [Speaker Changed] High school kid working school. Oh, he was a

00:30:13 [Speaker Changed] Really talented guy. But it just, he just, so we hired him and then we hired

more engineers and we hired product people and you know, we made the app functional. You can

watch video in the app, you could read a blog in the app, you could listen to our podcasts in the app. So,

you know, a lot of it, what we had all the right problems in a way where we had audience, we had

content that people liked and responded to. We had a workhorse team where Barstool is very mission

driven. It is a punch above its weight. It’s a bunch of misfits who are rallied. And we had the right

company, DNA, and we just had all the wrong stuff that most normal companies had. And the places I

had been, we were good at that stuff. So it was really keeping and preserving the nucleus and then

applying that logic.

00:31:10 [Speaker Changed] I, I love this quote, and we’re gonna talk about the book in a minute, but

you wrote, it was a heart attack every day for nine years. Yes. That sounds kind of like talk about

stressful but fun.

00:31:24 [Speaker Changed] It was amazing. I mean, it was, look, it was just very alive. It was a heart

attack every day. It was a heart attack because you never, you never knew where stuff was coming from.

You, like your head was on a swivel 24 7 at Barstool. And that’s what made Barstool so great. And you

know, I took a lot of, because I had done this interview with the New York Times and probably 20 17, 20

18, and I said that when I was interviewing candidates to work at Barstool, I texted them at night or on

the weekends and it became this like kind of international, like, oh my God, she’s a, you know, she’s

00:32:00 [Speaker Changed] Drag. You wanna know how online they are and how quickly they ought to

respond. And are they serious?

00:32:04 [Speaker Changed] We’re, we work in sports, sports happens on nights and weekends and on

holiday weekend and on holidays. And the stuff that goes wrong at Barstool goes wrong at Friday

afternoon at seven 30 or right Friday evening. So it, I needed people who were bought into that. And if

you weren’t going to buy into that, you should just not come here. And

00:32:24 [Speaker Changed] That, that’s the brown m and ms with Van Halen. Yes. It’s the same. You

know, they used to put we no brown m and ms in the rider because they wanna know someone has

read to page 10 of a 15 page rider with all the complicated electronics and set up, if you’re texting

somebody on Thanksgiving Day, right. ’cause we’re watching the Ohio, Michigan game and they don’t

respond. They’re probably not a

00:32:49 [Speaker Changed] 24 sports. Yeah. They’re not right. They’re not right to work here. Right.

And this isn’t right for them. You know, speaking of Thanksgiving, like Thanksgiving night, we always

launched a Black Friday sale at midnight on Thanksgiving, and we would work until four in the morning

getting people’s orders, getting orders out. If you don’t wanna do that, you should not work at Barstool

00:33:10 [Speaker Changed] Sports. So here’s the question. It it’s a heart attack every day. The app is

janky, the times is, is trying to cancel you. How do you morph that into 5000% revenue gains ultimately

leading multiple sales of the company? Yep. For, for half a billion dollars. Yeah. That, that seems like

quite a challenge. Yeah,

00:33:31 [Speaker Changed] It was awesome. It was awesome. I think there was so much noise. There

was so much noise that it made, it almost became quiet if that made sense. There was too much to pay

attention to. So I really chose to only focus on bar stool. Everyone had an opinion, everyone had a

criticism, everyone had a skies falling moment about this, that, or the other thing. And there was such a

cacophony of all of that and more that it really made it quite almost peaceful in the inside. Because eye

00:34:09 [Speaker Changed] Of the hurricane, you’re

00:34:10 [Speaker Changed] In the eye of the hurricane. And I, you know, I said it when I joined Barstool,

I don’t know if I wrote about it in the book, but I had a choice. I had a choice to either apologize to

everyone Barstool had offended or try to placate everyone who didn’t like Barstool or had concerns

about Barstool. And don’t get me wrong, I did spend a huge amount of time doing that. But that wasn’t

why I was there. And that wasn’t actually what I was very interested in. I was interested in, we had a

tiger by the tail. It was the right time in the internet, it was the right time in podcasting. It was the right

time in comedy. We had insanely talented people and we just needed to let the tiger out of the cage and

like try to keep up.

00:34:52 [Speaker Changed] So we have kind of a cancel culture that has reared its head, especially in

comedy. Do you think Barstool succeeded despite cancel culture or because of cancel culture? Was it

the pushback to that?

00:35:08 [Speaker Changed] It’s a great question. I think Barstool always was aided by an enemy. Having

an enemy. You

00:35:17 [Speaker Changed] Had to have someone to fight against,

00:35:18 [Speaker Changed] Lean against, to have someone to fight against. You had to have something

to truth to define yourself by. And look, I think most, most editorial people, business people and

certainly comics were canceled. And the only ones who did not get canceled were those that pushed

back. And Barstow was very good at pushing back. We are very, very good at that.

00:35:43 [Speaker Changed] So how do you look at the media world today? Be it social media and

TikTok, YouTube has kind of grown up and even blogs have kind of become mainstreamed. Yep. What

do you see based on all your experiences at Barstool when you look out at the world?

00:36:04 [Speaker Changed] Oh, I think media is so interesting. I think media as most people in their

fifties or you know, late forties, fifties would say it’s dead. You know, traditional media is does not have

the hold. It is not defining, it is not definitive. Things do not have a clear beginning and ending.

Everything is amorphous. Everything is living on different feeds and is so fast. Like media has become so

very fast.

00:36:34 [Speaker Changed] I know this isn’t new. I’ve read about this in the 20, late 2010s, 18, 19, 20,

something went a little viral over the weekend on Twitter where this woman, it actually comes from an

Insta video. She and her boyfriend each on this, their phones. She’s like, oh, check out this video on

nsaid. And she sends it to him. And they’re both kind of shocked to see they each have completely

different comments. It’s not their video, they’re viewing someone else’s video. But because of the way

the algorithm Sure you are, you wanna hear different comments. And he gets these very dude oriented,

the chick is crazy comments. And she’s like, I don’t understand. Why is he not empathetic? Yep. And it’s

like, wait, it’s the same video. No wonder. Yeah, we, nobody can get along. We’re not even living in the

same media world.

00:37:23 [Speaker Changed] Well, exactly. The world, you know, it’s everyone is in a bubble and they’re

speaking of cacophony. Like you only hear, you’re just served more of what you’re interested in,

whether it’s somebody’s opinion, whether it’s a piece of content, whether it’s the next video. And it’s a,

you know, it’s a difficult, I it’s scary. I I actually think it’s quite scary. Well,

00:37:43 [Speaker Changed] When, when everybody lives in the wrong world, it’s one thing to have

separate opinions. Now everybody has separate facts. Yes. But that’s, yes. That’s a whole nother thing.

So I mentioned Barstool was sold. Let, let’s go over that. So you have the initial investment, 51% for

about $15 million. Yeah. Three subsequent sales in 2020. Penn National gaming acquires 36% for $163

million. That, that gives Barstool a half a billion dollar valuation. That’s real money. Yes. Big Tell us

about, about that acquisition.

00:38:18 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, I mean, it was amazing. I spent my a year of my life on that deal. And

you know, Dave and I knew when PASPA was repealed, when PASPA was

00:38:30 [Speaker Changed] Repealed, define paspa for people whom not familiar

00:38:33 [Speaker Changed] PAs, PASPA was legalized sports betting state by state. And so,

00:38:38 [Speaker Changed] Right. So the Supreme Court case throws out correct something and then

suddenly all bets Exactly. All bets are on, I

00:38:43 [Speaker Changed] Should say all bets were on. Right. And so we knew we were always looking

for an acquisition. So in the early days of Barstool, or at least early days of my time, 20 16, 20 17, 20 18,

the bet was that it would be a media company who would acquire Barstool. It was becoming more

evident as time went on that it, it was not going to be ESPN or Disney who were going be

00:39:05 [Speaker Changed] Sports gambling. Yeah. Perfect.

00:39:06 [Speaker Changed] And so the avenue was sports gambling. So the, the gun went off and, you

know, we met with all different types of sports betting operators. And Penn, you know, came to the

table and became the right partner at the time for Barstool. And so they bought, you know, they were

deliberate about it where they bought a 36% stake, and then I think two or three years later, they would

buy the, the balance of the company.

00:39:33 [Speaker Changed] And, and that was the remaining 64% for $388 million. Now, you don’t

mention in the book if you were incentivized with stock, but I assume you’re joining a startup. Of course

you want some equity. Definitely. Yeah. What led them in 2023 to say, all right, we want the whole

thing.

00:39:53 [Speaker Changed] There was a series of puts and calls in the, in the deal, obviously. And the

bet that Penn was making was, Penn needed a brand for its sports betting operation. They needed a

partner who could drive audience. And they had a belief at the time of driving growth profitably

whereby you could organically acquire customers. The single biggest cost in sports betting is the

acquisition of betters. Betters are fickle, they’re smart, they’re going for the best deal or offer best odds.

00:40:26 [Speaker Changed] They, they know, they know math, they know math. At least they’re sure

the better ones do. Exactly,

00:40:30 [Speaker Changed] Exactly. And Penn wanted to arrive with a brand, and they felt that Barstool

could offer that to them better than they could grow themselves. And so we rode with Penn, the sports

betting introduction, the rollout across, you know, 19, 20, 21 states. And then when they acquired

Barstool, the, the intention was to grow the Barstool Sports Barstool Sportsbook brand, which was the

Sportsbook brand, to grow downloads and acquisitions of customers to the app and to continue to run

the media business.

00:41:06 [Speaker Changed] So this is three years or so in, and then late last year, they decide, you know

what we can’t stick with Barstool. It it, it’s causing other frictions. They sell it back to Portnoy for a dollar

along with a non-compete. And if he sells it, they get 50%. What led them to saying, all right, this isn’t

working out for us legally or financially.

00:41:33 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, I mean I think the, the marriage between Barstool and Penn was

tough, right? Penn, you know, one is that they’re in a, it’s a publicly traded company. Highly, highly

regulated sports betting is, you know, at the time was so nascent right in this, in this country. And, you

know, if you think about it, they had all of these different state regulators, they had different levels of

concerns. Barstool would flare up in the news and it would create a nightmare for Penn in terms of how

are they gonna ma manage the street? How are they gonna placate the analysts? How are they going to

explain this to the regulators? And I, it became a lot. So that, that’s kind of the first part of it. And then

the second part is you had this kind of wild freeform, very organic, very exploratory comedy, sports

media lifestyle brand. And you’re fitting it into one a a casino operator that, again, is highly regulated

and publicly traded. Like the, the DNA was insanely, insanely different. And you know, I think at, at some

point it became very obvious that this was not going to be the right path for Penn’s sports betting, you

know, platform in the

00:42:49 [Speaker Changed] Future. I, I’m always shocked when I see an acquisition where it’s obvious,

you know, you, you want to get the, the good and the bad. And when you make an acquisition like that,

it’s when wart and all, but nobody can ever accuse Portnoy of saying, oh, you really didn’t reveal who

you were. I mean, was he open a book as,

00:43:12 [Speaker Changed] As it was very clear who we were

00:43:13 [Speaker Changed] From kind of makes you wonder what they’re thinking?

00:43:16 [Speaker Changed] You know, look, I think, I think they wanted a brand, and I think it was very

smart, to be honest with you. We, you know, Barstool is the most engaging, fastest growing covers more

sports with more level of interest with a very young demographic. Or not very young, but, you know, a

20 to 39-year-old audience. Like it’s, which

00:43:39 [Speaker Changed] Is tough to acquire. It’s

00:43:40 [Speaker Changed] Impossible to acquire. So,

00:43:41 [Speaker Changed] So is this a, was this a win for Penn? I mean, net Net they spend a half a

billion dollars by the time they’re done, it’s probably closer to three quarters of a billion dollars over

those three years. Did they capture enough clients and or revenue to make this worthwhile? I I mean,

it’s obviously a win for Dave and it’s obviously a win for Barstool. Did what, what was the, was it a break

even for Pan? Was it a loss?

00:44:06 [Speaker Changed] I don’t know. That’s a great question. I I don’t think I’d be the right person

to answer that. You know, I think there was an incredible database built with the Barstool Sportsbook

fans. Two is, I think we all learned an incredible amount. And three, you know, I think they, you know,

they’ll go into 20, 24, 20 25, 20 26, obviously with ESPN way smarter than they went in with us in 2019.

00:44:36 [Speaker Changed] Why did you wanna write a book? It’s so much work.

00:44:38 [Speaker Changed] It’s so much work. I wanted to write a book. I, I started writing the book

after the first Penn acquisition, and I had enjoyed prior to that, a very fast paced, fast growing, highly

consuming time at Barstool that was insanely creative. And when we started to become more and more

integrated with Penn, I found my job becoming more and more about big company things versus

exploring frontiers of the internet. And I was kinda missing the creativity. So I started to write notes on

my phone, on the train, on my commute. And I had started a podcast over the Pandemic because when,

when the lockdown first happened, I was making a habit of emailing every person at Barstool every

week, which was a insanely stupid endeavor. So I would start with the A’s and then I’d get to the Z’s, but

it was 250 people, so,

00:45:37 [Speaker Changed] Oh, it wasn’t a group email doing one

00:45:39 [Speaker Changed] At a time? No, I just, I emailed just checking in, checking it, which was

insanely dumb. But, and then I created a podcast like a 10 Minute a day podcast, because it was easier

obviously to do one to many versus one-to-one. But I really had wanted to connect. And one of the

things that kind of developed out of the podcast was, I like to work, I like to talk about work. I like to

think about work. I think about work all the time. I’m curious how people behave at work. I’m, I have a

very strong opinion about work. And we started to create this q and a section where now, you know, I

probably get a thousand dms a week of just work questions like, you know, my boss is an idiot, or I hate

my coworkers, or how do I ask for a raise? Or what happens after maternity leave? And what I started to

realize is that there’s no one who, who is in the middle of their career talking about a career in a way

that I think young people can relate to or identify with or reject. But that it’s, that’s a conversation. Work

is a conversation. And so I found myself with a lot to say.

00:46:43 [Speaker Changed] Huh. That, that’s interesting. I, I I want to ask you about the writing process,

working with a group of people, pirate ship or otherwise, it’s a very collaborative, interactive process. I

really love writing, but I find it’s, it’s very much you’re by yourself. It’s very introspective and, and as

creative as it is, it’s so different than working with the group of people. How did, how did you find that

relative to the organized chaos you were doing with

00:47:15 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, it’s, I had the same, I had the same experience, Barry, where it’s

lonely. It’s very intense. It’s, I find it very emotional where it’s like you have all of these things spilling out

of you onto this page and you’re feeling, you know, you’re feeling through your fingertips. I found it hard

to turn it off and turn it on. You know, when you’re dealing with problems at work or the demands of

the day, it’s like, you know, like you can, you just move your way through it. Writing is, it’s a very

sedentary, it’s a very sedentary exercise, which is very difficult for me. But I felt very strongly. I actually

wrote, we cut so much out of this book. I, I actually wrote probably a book two times this long, because

00:48:03 [Speaker Changed] Only twice then you’ve done better than many. Because what’s the old

joke? I apologize for the length of the letter. I didn’t have time to make it shorter.

00:48:10 [Speaker Changed] Exactly.

00:48:11 [Speaker Changed] It, it, it’s, the secret is respecting the audience’s time. Yeah. And, and

cutting out anything Yeah. That isn’t, you know, muscle and sin. Yep. And that’s hard

00:48:21 [Speaker Changed] A lot. Yeah. It’s super hard.

00:48:22 [Speaker Changed] A lot of writers find that’s their fail point. Yeah. ’cause they fall in love with

their own words and they don’t

00:48:27 [Speaker Changed] Realize Yeah, exactly. They become religious about

00:48:28 [Speaker Changed] It. Yeah. Yeah. So, so let’s talk a little bit about the book first. I gotta start. I

love the title. Nobody Cares About Your Career. Give us a little color on that. Yeah,

00:48:39 [Speaker Changed] I think, you know, we were struggling to find a book title and Nobody Cares

About Your Career is a chapter in the book. And why I like it as a title is that it’s true. Like nobody cares

about your career. You should do what makes you happy. You should give yourself to it fully. And you

should make choices in your career. And I would argue your life that are good for you, not because you

think it’s what you should be doing, or it’s what you think somebody else would want from you. And so

that’s really the genesis of the title, which is you have to be in it for you.

00:49:16 [Speaker Changed] You know, I have a, a chapter and, and an upcoming book about, you are

responsible for your portfolio. I may have to steal this and change it. Nobody cares about your portfolio.

You should, because, ’cause really what you’re saying is, Hey, it’s, and, and you, the whole back third of

the book is this is your life, your career. You one who’s gonna make it or break it if you’re waiting for the

cavalry to come. Yeah. Forget it. I got some bad news for you. So I, I really thought the, the title was

great. The Ultimate Playbook for Crushing It at Work. How do you define crushing it at work?

00:49:55 [Speaker Changed] I think crushing it at work is loving your work. I I think it’s very in vogue

right now to not love your work. I think it’s popular. I think it’s kind of cool.

00:50:06 [Speaker Changed] Quiet

00:50:07 [Speaker Changed] Quitting. Quiet, quitting. So annoying, you know, lazy Girl, summer, blah,

blah, blah.

00:50:10 [Speaker Changed] That one I haven’t heard what Isy Girl Summer. Oh, okay. I missed it.

00:50:14 [Speaker Changed] Maisy Girl Summer is like, you know, I talk about this in the book, which is

Lazy Girl Summer is like, you just wanna have better photos on your Instagram or better short videos on

your TikTok about your weekend. And, you know, that’s what you should be living for. But I really

believe that work is, you know, and I write about this, is that work is tuition. It, it’s education that you

get paid for, which is awesome, huh. And crushing it at work is making the most of your work so that

you get the most out of it. You get the most education, you get the most experience, you develop the

most resilience you can. And what I think people need to hear at work is you’re going to get out of it

what you put into it. But also, even if you make a meager salary or you have a boss that sucks or you

hate the industry you work in, there is something to learn and something to do that you can take with

you.

00:51:14 [Speaker Changed] Right. That, that’s interesting. I, I’ve been through all those since you

brought up education. Let me skip ahead. Learning is everything. That chapter totally resonated with

me. Learn something from everyone, just shut up and listen and make learning a game. Tell us about

why learning is so important to somebody young and new in their career.

00:51:35 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, you know, my parents were teachers. So we, whether my brother

and I wanted to or not, we were going to be learning. Like we didn’t grow up with a television. You could

like play sports or stack wood or read a book those or do chores. Those were the four options in my

house. But I really believe that learn that you can learn something from everyone. You know, I talk a

little bit about my first internship job at Fidelity, and you know what I, the people I could learn from

were the secretaries. And I learned everything I humanly could from those secretaries. And they were

incredible. And they taught me so much. I learned from Steve Balmer and Joanne Bradford and other

greats at Microsoft. You can learn from the receptionist, you can learn from the janitor. I think learning

is about being curious and about putting your ego and your perception of who you are and what you do

and why you’re so great. You gotta put all of that aside and you’re like, what’s in front of me and what

can I learn from this?

00:52:32 [Speaker Changed] That sounds very humble, which is not the word that comes to mind when

you think Barstool sports. Humility doesn’t kind of pop into your mind, but what you’re really describing

is something that’s very humble,

00:52:44 [Speaker Changed] Is you have to be humble. You know, if I had gone into Barstool and been,

you know, like King Kong to the thing and like beat my chest and been like, I know how this is gonna

work. This is how we’re going to do it. I have it all figured out. They would’ve kicked me out immediately

because none of those things are true. You know, and, and a lot of what I write about in the book is like,

your insecurity is one of your greatest strengths. Because

00:53:08 [Speaker Changed] Explain that, that’s interesting. Because if

00:53:10 [Speaker Changed] You can be humble and you can recognize that while yes, you know a lot

and you are capable of a great deal, you have a lot to learn, you have a lot to assess, you have a lot to

intuitively feel and, and ascertain. It enables you to still pursue your vision and pursue your

accomplishments, but while gaining insight from others. And in that process of gaining insight, you will

create trust and you will create, you know, a tighter connection with people. And I think that’s

sometimes where people miss out. And it’s, you know, look, most people right now work over Zoom. It’s

hard to create connection over Zoom. It’s hard to learn over zoom,

00:53:57 [Speaker Changed] Especially for young people. You, you learn through osmosis, through not

just mentorship, but just being in the thick of it in the

00:54:04 [Speaker Changed] Mix. Yeah. You just gotta be in the mix. So, you know, I think this book is

really about get over yourself, get over your ego, get over your insecurity. Get over whatever you think

you’re great at or you’re terrible at. Put yourself in a situation where you can gain as much information

as possible. Put that into your quiver and go out to battle.

00:54:24 [Speaker Changed] Let, let’s talk about failure. There are a bunch of quotes in the book about

why you should, why failure is the best teacher. I, I like falling down is the best way to get good at

getting up. But you literally start a chapter, fail, seriously, fail, explain.

00:54:42 [Speaker Changed] Yeah. I think failure is good. You know, like I’ve failed all the time. I still fail

all the time. And the thing about failing is ev everyone is human. They’re going to fail. You know, unless,

until we all work with robots and chat, GPT, like there’s going to be failure in every enterprise you go

after work, life, family, you name it, health, whatever. And the problem I see is if you do not get

comfortable failing, you start to calcify. And when you calcify you, you become quite brittle. And if

someone knocks you over even ever so slightly, you will break. And failing a lot means that you’re trying

a lot of things. It’s, it’s actually an indicator that you’re learning a great deal and being nimble and being

fluid and being on the edge and being willing to trip and mess up, and then course correct. It, it is such a

shortcut to growth.

00:55:45 [Speaker Changed] I, if you’re not failing, it really means you’re too risk averse. Yeah. You’re

not trying and not taking any chances. Trying.

00:55:49 [Speaker Changed] Yeah. You’re not trying, like, I,

00:55:51 [Speaker Changed] Not everything is bad on the ball and you make it to first. Exactly.

Sometimes you gotta swing and that means you’re, you gotta miss gonna strike out occasionally. Yeah.

Right. People, people have the wrong attitude about failure. My pet theory is what the reason Silicon

Valley is, as successful as it is in the United States is such an entrepreneurial nation, is the penalty for

failure in Europe is pretty egregious. You fail in the United States, no one really thinks to it. You pick

yourself up. You do. Yeah. Try again. It’s not

00:56:22 [Speaker Changed] Like the American dream, you know,

00:56:23 [Speaker Changed] There is no scarlet letter for failure, but Old Europe has a very different

attitude about that.

00:56:29 [Speaker Changed] Yeah. I think failure is really, really, really important. And look, there are big

failures and there’s little failures. If you’re learning and trying things, you’re going to fail every day. Think

about an athlete, you know, you play a game for 60 minutes and you don’t kick every ball the right way.

You don’t make every pass the right way. You don’t, you know, execute perfectly every time. Learning

how to be able to do that and to get iteratively better, it’s actually the only way to get iteratively better.

00:56:59 [Speaker Changed] The, the Michael Jordan quote, I’ve succeeded ’cause I’ve taken so many

last minute shots that I’ve missed. I’ve missed 11,000. Yeah. Whatever the, the line is is great. But I

wanna bring it to you. What failures can you identify in your experience that ultimately led to a more

positive outcome? Oh,

00:57:17 [Speaker Changed] I mean, so many. I fail all the time. I made so many mistakes at Barstool. I

made so many mistakes at every job before I went to Barstool. I’m making mistakes at Food 52, literally

as we speak. So, you know, and I think the types of mistakes are, you know, the, the good thing about

mistakes is it gives you this, this, this ability to trust your gut, which is also what I talk a lot about in the

book. So, you know, my mistakes have been, I struck the wrong partnership. I knew it was wrong, but I

did it anyways. I made, I made bad hires, I made bad decisions. I trusted people. I shouldn’t, I came up

short when I wished I didn’t. And I think the good news about failing is one, if you fail a lot, it just gives

you something to think about. And you’re like, oh my gosh, I would’ve, you know, my gut told me I

should have handled it this way and I didn’t handle it that way next time I’m going to. And I think it’s just

that inner monologue of really post action review for yourself, which is partly nobody cares about your

career like you should be. You should be postmorteming yourself all the time. And I think that review

helps you internalize and make a better choice the next time, which in turn helps you take on more the

next time.

00:58:35 [Speaker Changed] There, there are two related quotes that I, I have to ask you about. And,

and they both seem to be about sports, but I, I wonder if they’re really not. The first is the great ones

play hurt, which is right from the cover of the book, from the subtitle. I mean, obviously we understand

what that means in sports, but how do you relate this to your professional life?

00:58:59 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, I think I love that line. I think it’s just a great line. I trademarked it, but

did you really? I did. The great ones play her that

00:59:05 [Speaker Changed] Has never been trademarked before. It’s isn’t a Wow. That’s amazing.

00:59:09 [Speaker Changed] I’m like a trademarking machine. I’ll trademark anything, but just too

stupid. But I do it. The great ones. Play hurt is about resilience. And you know, when you see it on the,

on the football field or you see it in in athletics, there’s a heroism to it. You know? So, so

00:59:27 [Speaker Changed] It’s exhaustion, injury, exhaust, frustration.

00:59:31 [Speaker Changed] Ships are down, you know, it’s, you’re, you’re, you’re somehow held back or

coming from behind. And what it really is about, it’s about will and it’s about perseverance. And it is

about an inner strength that, that propels you to go further than you by, you know, passing observation.

Think you could. And so I think what’s important at work is, I think a lot of times people just throw in the

towel and they say, Ugh, we’re, we’re behind, or are

01:00:04 [Speaker Changed] You’re frustrated? And that’s it.

01:00:05 [Speaker Changed] You know, my arm’s tied behind my back, or, you know, this is stupid how

this is done. And then they give up. And the reality is, is that because work is full of humans, work is

flawed, people are flawed, businesses are flawed, industries are flawed. Things change. And you have to

be able to persevere through that even when hurt. And the great ones do that.

01:00:26 [Speaker Changed] Hmm. Really interesting. And then the sort of related quote that, you know,

again, another thing that resonated with me, your environment will always be relentless. Yes. Explain.

01:00:40 [Speaker Changed] I am a big believer in this one. So it’s osmosis. We’ve actually talked a lot

about it, where your environment is relentless. If you surround yourself or find yourself in a job or in a

social circle or wherever, with a bunch of people who are not motivated, negative, pessimistic,

complacent, comfortable. Even if you have the biggest spark of life or the biggest amount of drive they

will get to you. It will, it will, it will assimilate into you. And positivity is relentless. Negativity is

relentless. And so the environment you put yourself in is critically, critically important. I always wanted

to put myself in an environment where, you know, we had talked about Joanne at the beginning of this.

I worked for a relentless, harsh woman. And the reason I, I got as close to Joanne as I humanly could for

as long as I could, because I knew that relentlessness and the bluntness and the directness, one, there

was a lot of love behind it, but two, it would make me better.

01:01:52 [Speaker Changed] Right. A ton of insight and a ton of, she’s a three-dimensional chess player.

She’s, she’s got

01:01:58 [Speaker Changed] It all. Yeah. And I knew that was relentless, and I knew she could take me

and morph me into places that I could not get to myself. And that’s choosing an environment a person

can create. An en a person can create an environment.

01:02:13 [Speaker Changed] And, and the really interesting thing about that is there is a ton of academic

literature that supports exactly what you, you’re describing. And it goes just beyond the attitude to

health outcomes and exercise and smoking and divorce. And it’s crazy that if a certain percentage of

people in your immediate 30 group of people get divorced, the odds of your divorce goes up. Sure. Or

certain health outcomes or it’s Yeah.

01:02:43 [Speaker Changed] Cancer, heart disease.

01:02:44 [Speaker Changed] It’s insane. Yeah. But it, you know, the environment you select for yourself.

Yeah. It’s

01:02:49 [Speaker Changed] Important. Yeah.

01:02:49 [Speaker Changed] It really is. So, so let’s talk about vision. You talk about having a vision and

sticking with it. Make it audacious and plausible.

01:03:01 [Speaker Changed] A vision is really important. And I think most people, I think a lot of people

fall down for themselves and fall down at work because they do not have a vision and a vi, okay,

01:03:14 [Speaker Changed] Let me interrupt you a sec. When I started that chapter, I was like, Ugh,

here comes some vision board, non nonsense. And by the end of the chapter I’m like, oh, okay. I totally

get what you’re saying. She’s dead on you. You totally won me over. That’s

01:03:25 [Speaker Changed] Awesome. I, you know, I agree with you. Vision is one of those like, ugh, like

right highfalutin words. It’s, you know, fuzzy and like, wrapped in cotton. Squishy, squishy, squishy. So

squishy word. But what I mean by vision is you, you need to articulate something new. You want to be,

or some someplace new you would like to go. And the you in this case could be yourself, it could be your

family, it could be your team, it could be the project you’re working on. But I really believe that you

should pick a point to be at a new place in the future. And the reason I think that’s important is it keeps

you motivated and on, and it gives you a north star to work towards and to look towards. One of the

things I write a lot about is work is mundane. Like there’s a lot of boring Mondays, there’s a lot of

Wednesdays.

01:04:14 [Speaker Changed] Some of it’s a grind.

01:04:16 [Speaker Changed] It’s a grind. And you know what, it’s going to always be a grind. And having

a vision makes the grind add up to something.

01:04:25 [Speaker Changed] It’s pur becomes purposeful. And now you have an objective beyond

Exactly. Just the mundanity. Is that a word even? Yeah.

01:04:32 [Speaker Changed] It’s like the lemming ness of it all. Huh,

01:04:34 [Speaker Changed] Interesting. So towards the end of the book, there’s an interesting

discussion, but I wanna have you articulate it. How do you decide when it’s time to go on? What, what

determines when for better or worse time to go?

01:04:49 [Speaker Changed] It’s time to go? You know, this is a hard one. You know, I’ve always been

really sensitive. I was always very insecure that I would run out of a job When I lived in Boston. There

was a point in time where Boston started to feel kind of small. And I worried that with every job that I

got, that there would be less jobs for me to get in the future. Which is,

01:05:07 [Speaker Changed] Well, isn’t that true? As you work your way up the ladder, you work

01:05:09 [Speaker Changed] Ladder the pyramid, it’s, it’s

01:05:10 [Speaker Changed] Smaller. There’s a million people in a law firm since you want to be a lawyer

at one point, there’s a million first year associates. Yeah. And then there’s only so many middle as there.

And then by the time you get to the top of the pyramid, it’s one to 10 ratio of partners. Exactly. Worker

bees. So that’s true in most fields, right? Exactly. The better you do, the less choices. Yeah.

01:05:31 [Speaker Changed] The better you do, the less choices. And so what I always really wanted was

that for every job I took that it opened the door to five new jobs and it created new opportunity. And I,

that was very, that was very important to me. And I think that that’s important for people at work. And I

think a lot of times what happens at work is you just get caught up in the who did what to whom and

who screwed up on what and why. And that also is contagious. And when you find yourself distracted in

that you lose your vision, you lose your purpose, and you lose the, you know, every hour that we spend

at work, it, there is somebody else who is hungrier than you, smarter than you, with more talent than

you trying to do the same thing.

01:06:15 [Speaker Changed] That, that environment sounds relentless. It is. Huh. So, well, by the way,

when I first read that quote, I thought you were talking about the competitive nature of the world, not

necessarily who you’d surround yourself, but both turn out to be true. It’s true. So, so given that, what

ultimately led you to the decision to join Yes. Food 52. Tell us a little bit about, sorry. So your new gig

Yep. And, and how did you transition? Yep.

01:06:41 [Speaker Changed] So I, I, sorry. And I missed your question on the last one, so Not at all. So

one of the funny things I think about this book is it’s being written by someone who is in the midst of her

own career and making mistakes every day and making choices every day. And you know, I was finishing

this book just as we bought the company back from Penn and the, you know, so it’s, it was an odd

experience for me where I’m writing about whether you stay or go in a job. And I meanwhile saying to

avoiding the question for myself, should I say, but it’s

01:07:11 [Speaker Changed] Back there. Right? It’s, you say you can, you hear the train whistle off in the

01:07:16 [Speaker Changed] Distance. Yeah, you do.

01:07:16 [Speaker Changed] Exactly. You know what’s coming. Yep.

01:07:18 [Speaker Changed] That’s right. So, you know, I think for me, someone you should always be

scaring yourself. You should always be putting yourself in an environment where maybe, you know, 70%

of the stuff or 60% of the stuff, but you don’t know 40% of the stuff. And I was very eager, you know, the

year 2023, we sold Barstool twice. We sold it first to Penn and then to Dave. And you know, I came in 20

20 16 with a goal of growing the company, I don’t know, to $25 million. And

01:07:51 [Speaker Changed] You know, you’re gonna double it.

01:07:53 [Speaker Changed] Yeah. We crushed it. You know, Varto will do $300 million in revenue.

01:07:59 [Speaker Changed] Is that what, is that what they’re up to now? That that’s a serious

01:08:03 [Speaker Changed] Media number. Yeah, it’s a, it’s a big media company and I was looking at

my own career and myself and saying, God, I’ve exited this company twice in a year, and we’re going to

do $300 million in revenue. Dave owns the pirate ship now, which is exactly how it should be. This is the

right ending to this story. Like, this is the right, he’s got this, I did what I came to do, and I was, I always, I

like to work. So I, you know, I wanted to still work. I still wanted to build something. I wanted to fix

things. I wanted to be curious. I wanted to learn a lot, but I wanted to do it in a completely and radically

different category. And so enter Food 52, which is, you know, really incredible brand built on content,

built on storytelling, built on community, two female founders created in their kitchen. And it became,

you know, a really interesting commerce platform for home and food and table, but also a really

interesting content platform. And I, I think there’s a huge amount of potential. Home is an immensely

big category. Women are an exceptionally interesting audience. And the idea of taking what I learned at

Barstool and obviously all the places before and bringing that to this was very interesting.

01:09:27 [Speaker Changed] And, and if you had to pick something that was 180 degrees from Barstool,

a woman co-founded home and food site, I mean that’s,

01:09:38 [Speaker Changed] It’s pretty much it. Yeah.

01:09:38 [Speaker Changed] Right. That’s a, so what has it been like teeing up? This is new you started

last month? Yes. New.

01:09:44 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, I’m brand new. You know, it’s funny, I had gotten approached by a lot

of companies in sports and a lot of sports betting companies, and been there, done that kind of men’s

lifestyle. And I was like, look, if I’m gonna do any of that, I’m gonna stay. Barsol is the best. Right? Like,

there no chance I’m leaving Barsol if I wanna work in sports. And so IE

01:10:02 [Speaker Changed] Even if like an ESPN or the Athletic,

01:10:05 [Speaker Changed] Definitely

01:10:05 [Speaker Changed] Like a, you don’t wanna be involved in a big corporate owned be institution

like that.

01:10:12 [Speaker Changed] I don’t think anyone, I don’t think any company in sports could replicate

what we created at Barstool.

01:10:20 [Speaker Changed] Well, they wouldn’t wanna replicate it. They would wanna, they’d want

01:10:22 [Speaker Changed] It and choose. Yeah. They’d wanna morph that into their right. But, you

know, that to me is, I feel very loyal to Barstool. So I’m like, I just, that would feel disingenuous, I think.

But it is radically different. It is. You know, and it’s a different company. It’s been around since, I don’t

know, the, you know, 2014, it’s been through a lot of eras. It’s had a lot of different management teams.

So, you know, it’s very different from going into Barstool where Barstool there was just nothing built.

And here it’s like, okay, I gotta take down the scaffolding and I gotta rebuild it back up. So it’s very, very

different. But I’m learning a lot and I’m enjoying it.

01:10:59 [Speaker Changed] All right. So before we get to our favorite questions that I ask all of our

guests, I gotta throw one curve ball question at you about the book. ’cause I honestly don’t know the

answer to this. Who is the book written for? Because as I was prepping and doing the research for this,

oh, this is a book for a bunch of young women in their careers, but by the time I’m, I’m through this, that

wasn’t my takeaway. Yeah. Is that, is that a fair

01:11:28 [Speaker Changed] Question? That is a big question, Barry.

01:11:29 [Speaker Changed] But I mean, it’s a, it’s a,

01:11:31 [Speaker Changed] It’s a big debate.

01:11:32 [Speaker Changed] Yeah. But in your mind, who, who was the target audience when you

began, and how might that have changed when you finished it?

01:11:41 [Speaker Changed] I think this book is for anybody who cares about what they do all day, which

I realize is kind of an nothing answer. But I do think this book can speak to you if you’re motivated, you

care. Maybe you’re stuck, maybe you lost your way. Maybe you want to change and you’re 40, or you’re

20. I think on its face value, it looks like a book for 20 somethings, 20 somethings, 30 somethings. But I

hope that when people read it, whether, you know, you’re getting it for your kid for graduation or, you

know, I, it’s funny, I’m noticing this thing in the world probably because I’m now working with more

women where there’s a lot of women who are going back to work after their kids are grown. And I think

it’s a perfect book for women trying to go back to work. I think it’s a great book for 30 something men in

investment banking. Like if you’re motivated, if you care to have somebody’s perspective on how to win

at work and what’s what it’s going to take and all the things you’re gonna mess up along the way there, I

think this is a good book for

01:12:42 [Speaker Changed] You. I think it does a nice job at that too. Thank you. So you must be very

proud of this, especially this is your first book. It is. That, that’s a a a a tough, I wrote

01:12:50 [Speaker Changed] A book.

01:12:50 [Speaker Changed] Yeah, that’s good item. And I’m gonna, I’m gonna get to a couple of

questions that I think you’ll find interesting relative to the book. Okay. Let’s jump to our favorite

questions, starting with what has been keeping you entertained these days? Be it podcasts or Netflix?

What, what are you streaming?

01:13:07 [Speaker Changed] Oh, I love content. So I,

01:13:09 [Speaker Changed] I know who I’m talking about.

01:13:10 [Speaker Changed] I watch a lot of content. I’m trying to watch this documentary called Carter

Land on Jimmy Carter. Have you heard about

01:13:17 [Speaker Changed] This? I’ve heard of it. I haven’t seen it.

01:13:19 [Speaker Changed] I watched it on a Delta flight. I cannot find it. Last night I downloaded Max, I

looked up Hulu, I was on Paramount, I was on Netflix, I was on Amazon. There actually is a problem in

discovery of specific content.

01:13:31 [Speaker Changed] Discovery is the biggest challenge in streaming. It’s just such a problem and

nobody does it. Well,

01:13:34 [Speaker Changed] Nobody. So I was trying to watch that last night. I ended up watching

Explained by Vox. I don’t know if you’ve watched that.

01:13:42 [Speaker Changed] I know Fox does these explainers.

01:13:44 [Speaker Changed] Yes. It’s like a great little series. Like 24 minutes we watched plastic surgery

cults and fairytales.

01:13:53 [Speaker Changed] Huh. That’s really interesting. Yeah. Like what did they say about cults?

’cause I have a great book. If that interests You

01:13:58 [Speaker Changed] Was very interesting. Just the dynamics. It’s all, it’s all the same

fundamentals of how a cult is created.

01:14:05 [Speaker Changed] So, so this guy named Will store was a, I wanna say a journalist out of

Australia and he used to embed himself Oh, interesting. With like all the wackiest cults. Yeah. So it was

the flat Earthers. Yeah. The Holocaust deniers. Like the vax, the Jim Jones, the VAX people. Yeah. Right.

And what surprised in the book was not that these people were all nuts, it’s that something very

fundamental early in their building of their personal model of the universe is a skew. Hmm. And

everything built on top of that is all, it’s

01:14:40 [Speaker Changed] Also a little

01:14:40 [Speaker Changed] Skew. So it’s not that they’re crazy, it’s that there’s a mistake early in their,

their, you know, interactions with the world. Huh. World. And they can’t, you have so much invested in

your personal sense of identity and your tribe. Hmm. It’s why politics is so, you

01:14:56 [Speaker Changed] It’s funny ’cause that that was my take. I was like, oh, politics is a cult.

01:14:59 [Speaker Changed] Yeah. Well it’s very tribal. Yeah. But anyway, if you’re at all interested Oh, I

will. I, I, I thought Heretics of Science by Will store.

01:15:08 [Speaker Changed] Oh, okay. That’s great

01:15:09 [Speaker Changed] Title. Really fascinating. Alright, so you mentioned those two. Any other

streamers? You’re a big podcast person. What, what do you

01:15:16 [Speaker Changed] I’m a big pod. I mean, I listen to the, the bar, the bar stool podcasts

01:15:20 [Speaker Changed] Still. You haven’t broken that habit yet. Definitely. No,

01:15:23 [Speaker Changed] Those are, that’s enough for me.

01:15:24 [Speaker Changed] Huh. That’s really interesting. So normally here I ask about your mentors.

Obviously Joanne Bradford is gonna come up. Te tell us about who helped shape your career.

01:15:36 [Speaker Changed] Oh, so many people. I, I was really, really fortunate. Joanne was an

incredible mentor. I worked for her for 12 years. Wenda Millard, who was kind of the opposite of Joanne

at Yahoo. She’s been an incredible me, incredible mentor. I have an, a really great women’s mafia

where, you know, women who are older than me, women who are younger than me. So I feel very

grateful. I’ve been able to learn from most, pretty much everybody.

01:16:06 [Speaker Changed] That’s, that’s great. So I mentioned that other book. Let’s talk about some

of your favorites and, and what you’re reading right now.

01:16:13 [Speaker Changed] I’m reading a book right now called The Girl Who Smiled Beads, which is

about the Rwandan genocide. So I was in Rwanda in February. Loved it, loved it, loved it. So I’m reading

a book about the genocide and then I’m very late on this novel called The Little Life, which I’m also

reading.

01:16:31 [Speaker Changed] Someone else recommended that. That’s

01:16:33 [Speaker Changed] A, it’s it’s supposed to be amazing. It’s like a, a group of friends in New York

City.

01:16:37 [Speaker Changed] Huh. Interesting. And our final two questions, and the first one is, you

know, perfect for the book. What sort of advice would you give a recent college grad interested in a

career in either media content management today?

01:16:57 [Speaker Changed] I would give anybody graduating from college the advice just to get a job

and to work your butt off. And it really doesn’t matter so much those first couple jobs, what industry it’s

in or where it’s located. I think I was always a little bit scared when I was not a little bit, I was scared

when I was in my twenties to like jump out of the nest. And if I were to do it all over again, I would’ve

moved to California in my twenties and worked my butt off and then come back to the East coast. I, I

really think it’s an incredible time in your life where you can do pretty much anything without a whole

lot of con of compromise and without a whole lot of consequence. Right. And I think it’s also oddly this

time in your life where you feel most uncertain. And so if you can get over that and do it, I think great

things can come from it.

01:17:49 [Speaker Changed] When you don’t have a mortgage or kids in school Yeah. You could take a

risk and if, if you fail, you’d try over it.

01:17:54 [Speaker Changed] Who cares? Which you can still fail. And that, you know, that’s a big

message of the book. Anyone can fail. Everyone does fail all the time, but the reverberations of failure

start to affect other people. You know, the older you

01:18:07 [Speaker Changed] Get when you have a 50 year professional horizon, you know, you wanna

make mistakes in early year one through 10. That’s right. Not year 30 through 40. That’s right. Yep. The,

the consequences are there’s, it’s not just we, we had fun with a whole lot of vocabulary words. It’s not

just the resiliency, but the ability to recover Yep. And shake it off. Yeah. You don’t get that when you are

55, 65 in, in a career. I think that’s great advice. Our final question, what do you know about the world

of media content marketing today? You wish you knew in the late nineties when you were first getting

started?

01:18:46 [Speaker Changed] Ooh, that is a great question, Barry. I think I’m so grateful to have worked in

content and media and to have tripped into this internet in the late nineties. I don’t think I would have

this ride if I were to jump into this now or the luxury of that much change. So, you know, I think media,

content consumption, consumers is, they’re just so fragmented. And I, it’s, it’s deafening the amount of

fragmentation things that used to be 30 minutes are now three seconds. And so I think the

fragmentation and the speed and the volume of content is really overwhelming. I wonder if the world

will, will start to go more offline.

01:19:40 [Speaker Changed] You know, there is a discussion taking place about the death of the

internet. I don’t know how much of that is an exaggeration, but the balkanization process Yeah. That

you’re describing it, it’s real. Yeah. And you know, back in the day there were three networks. You’d go

to the office and there would be water cooler conversations about the broadcast show last night. Yep.

Every word in that sentence is anachronistic. Yeah. None of those things exist. Exist

01:20:10 [Speaker Changed] Anymore.

01:20:10 [Speaker Changed] None of exist. Exactly. There’s no more water coolers, there’s no more

broadcast. Yeah. There are no real office discussions like that. Yeah. The, the world has changed.

01:20:17 [Speaker Changed] Well, and to your earlier point, you and I could have somehow in a

miraculous fashion, watched the same thing last night. Right. But what you saw and what I saw will be

dramatically different.

01:20:28 [Speaker Changed] And that’s the challenge of an algo driven media world, is that no two

people are seeing the same exact thing anymore. It’s crazy. It’s crazy. Well, Erica, thank you for being so

generous with your time. Thank you. This has been delightful. We have been speaking with Erica Iers

Baan. She’s the author of Nobody Cares About Your Career, why Failure is Good, the Great Ones Play

Hurt and Other Hard Truths. If you enjoy this conversation, well check out any of the previous 500 and

change we’ve had over the past 10 years. You can find those at iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, wherever you

find your favorite podcast. Check out my new podcast at the Money, 10 Minute Conversations with

experts about your money, earning it, spending it, and most importantly, investing it at the money

wherever you find your favorite podcasts. And here in the Masters in Business Feed, I would be remiss if

I did not thank the Crack staff that helps with these conversations together each week. John Wasserman

is my audio engineer. A of Al Run is my project manager. Sean Russo is my researcher. Anna Luke is my

producer. Sage Bauman is the head of podcast here at Bloomberg. I’m Barry Riol. You’ve been listening

to Masters in Business on Bloomberg Radio.

