MiB: Natalie Wolfsen, Orion CEO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Natalie Wolfsen, chief executive officer of Orion, which provides technology and asset-management services to wealth-management firms, independent financial advisers, and the enterprises that serve them. Previously, she served as CEO of AssetMark. This year, Barron’s named Wolfsen to its 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance list.

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here next week.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Lakshman Achuthan, ECRI.

Natalie Wolfson Favorite Books

Books Barry Mentioned