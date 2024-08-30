MiB: Heather Brilliant, Diamond Hill

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Heather Brilliant,, chief executive officer of publicly traded Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL). Before joining the firm in 2019, she worked for First State Investments. She has also worked for Morningstar Inc., where she served as global head of equity and credit research before becoming CEO of Morningstar Australasia. She served on the board of the CFA Institute from 2013 to 2020 and was chair of the board in 2018-19.

She discusses how she became interested high-quality, deep-value investing through her work at Morningstar. The firm’s preferences are for companies with a competitive moat, that have a good history but someone have fallen out of favor temporarily.

Talk about eating your own cooking: Brilliant explains why every Diamond Hill fund manager is a substantial investor in their own fund; DHIL annually publishes each managers individual holdings in their own funds in dollar amounts.

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

