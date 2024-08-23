MiB: Ricky Sandler, Eminence Capital

This week, we speak with Ricky Sandler, the chief investment officer and the founder of Eminence Capital. Today, Eminence is a $7B global investment management organization. Sandler came to prominence as a savvy long/short investor and Eminence continues to successfully run several different Long/Short portfolios. Prior to launching Eminence, Ricky was co-founder and co-general partner of Fusion Capital Management, LLC. He currently advises the University of Wisconsin Foundation and is a member of its development committee, investment committee, and traditional asset subcommittee. Ricky Sandler is also a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Sandler has successfully shorted many of the favorite meme stocks, from Gamestop to AMC. The run-up during the pandemic boomlet led the firm to create a variety of hedges that limited short losses during squeezes but allowed them to capture gains when the reddit stock bubble burst. He complemented Chewy founder Ryan Cohen for re-capitalizing the firm when the stock rose, but believes the underlying business model is out of date and broken.

We discuss how the market structure has changed — his analysis differs from his friend David Einhorn in that Sandler points to the behavior of the active side. In addition to a lot of closet indexing, the way active managers do fundamental research has changed a great deal — more quantitative, thematic, and trend as opposed to classic Graham & Dodd research.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here on Tuesday.

Favorite Books