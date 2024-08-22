Navigating Financial Disasters (Updated)

My keynote at the Greater Kansas City FPA Symposium 2024 is above. They are a great group of people, and very motivated to serve their clients.

The deck is an updated version of last year’s presentation to investors at the Orlando Money Show. It has evolved into a few chapters in my upcoming book (more on that to come later).

The folks attending the FPA event are all CFPs and advisors, and so I tailored the presentation to ideas they can use to better serve their clients.

Other than a few section intro slides and quotes, most of it is charts, tables, and images. I’ll see if I can get an audio recording from Will or Brandy at FPA to accompany this.

PDF: Navigating Financial_Disasters