MiB: Corey Hoffstein on Return Stacking  

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Corey Hoffstein, CEO and CIO of Newfound Research. Corey pioneered the concept of ‘return stacking’ and is one of the masterminds behind the Return Stacked ETF Suite, which manages roughly $750 million across five ETFs. Corey’s work has been published in the Journal of Indexing and the Journal of Alternative Investments. He is also the host of the popular podcast on quantitative investing “Flirting with Models.”

We discuss how he launched Newfound Research in his dorm in college, running quantiitative models. He also explains what it takes to launch an ETF, and how return stacking actually works.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Michael Morris, cultural psychologist at Columbia Grad School of Business and Psychology DepartmentHis research focuses on cultural influences on styles of cognition, communication & collaboration. He advises corporations, government agencies, NGOs, and political campaigns about culture-related issues. His new book is “Tribal: How the Cultural Instincts That Divide Us Can Help Bring Us Together.”

Favorite Books

The Fellowship of the Ring: Lord of the Rings, Book 1

The Return of the King: Lord of the Rings, Book 3