MiB: Dana Mattioli on Amazon’s Everything War

This week, we speak with Dana Mattioli, who as Senior Enterprise Technology Reporter for the Wall Street Journal covers Amazon. Her investigations into the retail giant’s business practices, market power, and antitrust issues led her to write The Everything War: Amazon’s Ruthless Quest to Own the World and Remake Corporate Power.

She won the 2021 Gerald Loeb Award for Beat Reporting, the WERT Prize from the Women’s Economic Roundtable, and the Front Page Award for her Amazon coverage.

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available Tuesday.

