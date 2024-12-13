MiB: Tony Kim, Blackrock Active Technology

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, we speak with Tony Kim, Managing Director and Head of the Fundamental Equities’ Global Technology Team at BlackRock. he is manager of the firm’s Technology Opportunities Fund (BGSAX), which has trounced the Nasdaq 100 and the MSCI World Net benchmarks since its inception in June 2000.

Prior to joining BlackRock in 2013, he held key roles at institutions like Artisan Partners, Neuberger Berman, and Merrill Lynch. He is also a member of the Advisory Board for Columbia Business School’s Digital Future Initiative. We discuss the success of passive investing at BlackRock, the general tech investing landscape, and what it takes to build a career that combines a passion for technology with finance.

His understanding of the entire ecosystem surrounding AI is what led to his latest ETF, the the iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI).

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Dana Mattioli, enterprise technology reporter at the Wall Street Journal, and author of “The Everything War: Amazon’s Ruthless Quest to Own the World and Remake Corporate Power.”

Favorite Books

Books Barry Mentioned