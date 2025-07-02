At the Money: Christine Benz on Retirement

At The Money: At The Money: Planning Your Retirement? (July 2, 2025)

Is it better to blurb or not to blurb? That is the question? In this episode of At the Money, I speak with Guest.

Full transcript coming soon.

~~~

About this week’s guest:

Christine Benz is Director of Personal Finance & Retirement Planning at Morningstar; her new book is “How to Retire: 20 Lessons for a Happy, Successful, and Wealthy Retirement.” She joins Barry Ritholtz to discuss what you need to know about planning for retirement.

For more info, see:

~~~

Find all of the previous At the Money episodes here, and in the MiB feed on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, and Bloomberg. And find the entire musical playlist of all the songs I have used on At the Money on Spotify

TRANSCRIPT:

~~~

Find our entire music playlist for At the Money on Spotify.