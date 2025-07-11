MiB: Richard Bernstein, CEO / CIO of RBA

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, I speak with Richard Bernstein, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Richard Bernstein Advisors, which manages or advises on $15.7B in AUM focusing on Macro trends rather than individual stock selection. Rich has over 35 years′ experience on Wall Street, was slected for Institutional Investor’s “All-America Research Team” 18times, and was inducted into the Institutional Investor “Hall of Fame.” Previously, he was the Chief Investment Strategist at Merrill Lynch.

He explains why he always expects the S&P500 to be “+10%” regardless of how bearish the macro elements are.

He also discussed why he left Merrill Lynch in 2009 when he flipped bullish. Short version: The sales force, with the GFC still fresh in the minds, were unmoveably bearish.

A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

