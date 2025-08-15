MiB: Deven Parekh, Insight Partners on PE/VC

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, I speak with Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners, a growth equity investment fund based in New York City. Since joining Insight in 2000, he has made more than 140 investments in enterprise software, data, and consumer internet businesses globally.

Deven also currently serves as a Board Member for the Council on Foreign Relations, NYU Langone Health, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and the Tisch Multiple Sclerosis Research Center. In this episode, they discuss the every-changing world of venture and private equity.

He explains why the firm combines both venture capital and private equity approaches to investing.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Monday.

