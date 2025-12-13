MiB: Stephen Cohen, BlackRock’s Chief Product Officer and Head of Global Product Solutions 

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, I speak with Stephen Cohen, BlackRock’s Chief Product Officer and Head of Global Product Solutions. He is responsible for delivering solutions across investment strategies, asset classes and fund structures to help clients. He is also a member BlackRock’s Global Executive Committee. Previously, he was Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa for the firm, leading all of BlackRock’s businesses in one of its fastest-growing regions.

Mr. Cohen joined BlackRock in 2011 from Nomura, where he was Global Head of Equity Linked Strategy, having previously worked in convertible and fixed income markets at ING Barings and UBS.

We discuss launching new investment products and the trajectory of ETFs. Stephen also discusses the crossover between public and private markets, cryptocurrency wrappers, and working with portfolio managers to develop new strategies and ideas.

