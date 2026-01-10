MiB: Ben Hunt, co-founder Perscient

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, I speak with Ben Hunt is president and co-founder of Perscient, an AI research firm and software company that pioneered the use of language models and unstructured data analysis for investment strategies. We discuss how emerging narratives move a market, and how AI is revolutionizing Perscient’s computing power.

He explains how the firm tracks the global media narratives, looking at unstructured data and language to identify the stories that are impacting investors.

