MiB: Hilary Allen on Fintech Dystopia

This week, I speak with Hilary Allen, a Professor of Law at the American University Washington College of Law. She teaches courses in Banking Law, Securities Regulation, and Business Associations. She also was a staffer on the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission. We discuss financial stability regulation and new financial technologies including crypto and AI, and the role of venture capital in Silicon Valley. She has analyzed why some companies from the dot com era took hold, while others failed.

Her book on the problems deregulated tech monopolies are causing, “Fintech Dystopia,” is published free online.

A list of her current reading/favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

