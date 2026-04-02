Next week I walk into the lion’s den to explain to crypto true believers why they need to bring the same level of skepticism to Bitcoin and/or Blockchain that they should bring to every other trading opportunity.

12:00 PM Between Hype and History: Pricing the $2 Trillion Experiment In this fireside chat, the Ritholtz Wealth Management Chairman brings his trademark wit to the crypto stage. He’ll explore why he treats Bitcoin as a massive, speculative tech company rather than a religious movement, and why he’s grown tired of the “early adopter” narrative. If you’re looking for an echo chamber, this isn’t it. If you’re looking for a rigorous, high-level debate on where crypto actually fits in a diversified institutional portfolio, pull up a chair. Interviewer: Debbie Soon, Head of Marketing, Privy Keynote Speaker: Barry Ritholtz, Chairman, CIO, Ritholtz Wealth Management Location: The Metropolitan Club of New York – New York, NY

If you are in town and would like to attend, you can register here.