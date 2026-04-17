Thank You, San Francisco!

What a delightful and productive trip this was!

We met with lots of clients and spoke with families who wanted to learn how we can help them reach their goals and achieve better outcomes using all of the tools we deploy.

I hosted a few live Masters in Business interviews at the Bloomberg offices at Pier 3 (they are amazing workspaces). The keynote was my conversation with Glen Kacher, founder of the tech-focused long-short hedge fund Light Street. I’ll drop that into the MiB feed as soon as it’s ready.

The apocalyptic hellscape (LOL) that is San Francisco could not have been lovelier. The city is clean, vibrant, friendly, and in the midst of a very healthy boom.

Those people who panic sold real estate here 2-3 years ago should cancel their cable subscriptions. Those who they sold it to are grateful.

I hear the same exact things when out-of-towners visit New York. “Hey, I thought this city was supposed to be a burnt-out hulk of what it was!? Every restaurant, theater, and park is filled with happy, polite people! What gives?!?”

Don’t believe everything (anything?) you see on TV.

More photos below

The crew worked all day, then kicked back in the evening, enjoying all of the wonderful cuisine SF has on offer:

Kris and I picking the entire left side of the menu:

Keto for the win:

Jonathan is not fooling around:



Michelle: Give me that!

San Francisco may be a tech town, but it’s a finance town as well, as this Vol Seller makes clear:

I appreciate the Oak Green color choice, too!

All told, our visit to the Bay Area was delightful, and we are already making plans to return before too long!

See ya real soon!

Previously:

The Evolution of Alpha (April 3, 2026)

Ritholtz Wealth Management Is Coming to San Francisco! (March 26, 2026)

RWM Coming to San Francisco April 14-16 (February 26, 2026)

RWM in San Francisco for Two Live MiB shows! (April 13, 2026)