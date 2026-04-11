MiB: Mike Pyle, BlackRock’s Portfolio Management Group

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This week, I speak with Mike Pyle, Deputy Head of BlackRock’s Portfolio Management Group (PMG) and a member of BlackRock’s Global Executive Committee.

We discuss the durable economic shocks that could result from the war with Iran, including energy security. We also discuss his time in the Biden administration as Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics.

A list of his current reading is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Philippe Bouchaud, co‑founder, chair & head of research/chief scientist at Capital Fund Management (CFM) The $20 billion dollar fiorm specializes in managed futures). He beghan his career in theoretical physics, was awarded the IBM young scientist prize (1990) + C.N.R.S. Silver Medal (1996), and has published over 300 scientific papers and several books in physics & finance.

Current Reading