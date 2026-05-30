MiB: Remembering Jonathan Clements with Jason Zweig and William Bernstein

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, I sit down with Jason Zweig and William Bernstein. We discuss “Money and Me” the last book of author and journalist Jonathan Clements. Jason and Bill also examine Clements’s approach to personal finance and its impact on financial journalism.

They recall how each of them met Jonathan, and how he impacted the entire financial community.

A list of Jonathan’s books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here next week.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Chris Davis, Chairman and Portfolio Manager of Davis Funds. The firm oversees $20 billion in client assets, with Davis (and colleagues) co-investing $2 billion in their own mineus alongside shareholders. Davis was named Morningstar’s Portfolio Manager of the Year; he also sits on the boards of Berkshire Hathaway and Coca-Cola.

Jonathan Clements’ Books