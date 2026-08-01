MiB: Som Seif, Purpose Unlimited

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This week, I speak with Som Seif, founder and CEO at Purpose Unlimited. We discuss Som’s journey from engineering to investment banking. They also discuss his early push into ETFs in Canada and the creation of the first bitcoin ETF.

Som discusses his history as a serial entrepreneur and the importance of endurance when building a business in today’s ever-changing markets.

Seif established Claymore Investments as Canada’s leader in low-cost exchange-traded funds; in 2012, he sold its 34 ETFs, 2 closed-end funds, and $8B in assets to Blackrock. He next co-founded Wealthsimple, the default investing app for a new generation of Canadians.

A list of his current reading/favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here on Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Jack Raines, a writer and venture capitalist. We discuss his new book, Young Money.

Current Reading/Favorite Books

Creativity, Inc.: Overcoming the Unseen Forces That Stand in the Way of True Inspiration by Ed Catmull

and Amy Wallace

The Education of an American Dreamer: How a Son of Greek Immigrants Learned His Way from a Nebraska Diner to Washington, Wall Street, and Beyond. by Peter G. Peterson

Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It—Unlock Your Persuasion Potential in Professional and Personal Life by Chris Voss, Tahl Raz