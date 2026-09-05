MiB: Bill McNabb, Vanguard former Chairman and CEO

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This week, I speak with William “Bill” McNabb. He’s the former chairman and CEO of Vanguard and now sits on the board at UnitedHealth, IBM, Axiom, and Altruist. We discuss his 30+ years at Vanguard and his career after leaving the company, working in the boardroom and with startups in fintech and more.

He explains how Vanguard ran from under a trillion dollars before the financial crisis to over $13.3 trillion today. Bill also emphasizes the power of “We” versus “I” at the corporation level. We also discuss his corporate governance book, “Talent, Strategy, Risk: How Investors and Boards Are Redefining TSR.”

A list of his current reading/favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Seth Bernstein, CEO of AllianceBernstein and Head of Asset Management of Equitable Holdings, the 69% owner AB. The firm manages $905.5B. Previously, he spent 32 years at JPMorgan Chase, where he eventually became the Global Head of Managed Solutions & Strategy at JPAM, responsible for all discretionary assets for Private Banking clients, and Global Head of Fixed Income & Currency. He eventually became CFO of JPM’s Investment Management & Private Banking division.

Current Reading/Favorite Books

Authored Book

Books Barry Mentioned