EBI Conference: Tim Buckley, incoming CEO of Vanguard Group

We have a very exciting announcement: Tim Buckley, the incoming CEO of Vanguard Group, will be appearing at this November’s 2nd annual Evidence-Based Investing Conference in New York City. He will takeover from William McNabb as chief executive officer at the start of 2018. He has served as “CIO2 Squared” – he led both the Information Technology division as Chief information Officer, as well as the Investment Management group as Chief investment Officer — a rare combination.

I did a Q&A with Buckley last month, and we will expand upon his answers in a fireside chat (we will also take questions from the audience in attendance). You can be sure that the issues of active vs passive, the rise of low-cost investing, and Vanguard’s role in FinTech will be discussed.

The event is shaping up to be a wonderful collection of deeply accomplished and knowledgable people, sharing their perspectives about markets, investing, and more. Here are only some of the event’s line up:

Tim Buckley, Vanguard Group

Cliff Asness, AQR

Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab & Co.

Scott Galloway, NYU

Jim Ross, SSGA/SPDR

Jason Zweig, Wall Street Journal

It is a must attend event for anyone who works in finance, and will around the NYC area on November 2nd. We have a discount code for TBP readers – enter RWM25 to save 25% on all new registrations!

Check it out!