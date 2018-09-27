BBRG: Why America Has a Two-Track Economy

Why America Has a Two-Track Economy

Depending on where you live, your education and job, things are either pretty great or pretty bad.

Bloomberg, September 27, 2018

I have been writing about the economic recovery — pretty much since the beginning 9 or so years ago — in very constructive terms. I have pointed out that wages had begun to tick up a few years ago. I also pointed out that the recovery has been lumpy, unevenly distributed, with distinct winners and losers.

All of those musings were descriptive; this time out, I decided to see if we could figure out how this dual track recovery had come about.

The result is today’s discussion, Why America Has a Two-Track Economy, where we explore 4 theories:

1. The credit crisis changed everything;

2. Unions declined;

3. Capital was rewarded instead of labor

4. The vast American middle class was a historical aberration

Feel free to share your feedback here.

~~~

