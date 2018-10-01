BBRG: October Is the Scariest Month for Investors, Along With All the Others

October Is the Scariest Month for Investors, Along With All the Others

Actually, worry more about September.

Bloomberg, October 1, 2018

My list of seasonal irritants is increasing: from the National Association of Retailers annual Black Friday nonsense, to the regular scary October fright fest.

Its not that I am turning into a curmudgeon — Hey you kids, get off my lawn! — its that I find it so lazy and irresponsible to be peddling easily debunked nonsense.

October is the scariest month?

Nope.

I mean, not if you look at the data. Thats what I did, and I learned its just fine.

Full column here.

~~~

I originally published this at Bloomberg, October 1, 2018. All of my Bloomberg columns can be found here and here.