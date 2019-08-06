Wealth|Stack: How to Build Your Business

I really love the concept we created for this event: INVESTING + TECH = THE FUTURE OF ADVICE.

There is a month to go until the Wealth|Stack conference, and we are all super stoked about this. We partnered with the folks at Inside ETFs to coproduce an event that is truly outstanding. Its near Camelback Mountain at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort in Arizona, Sunday, September 8th through Tuesday, September 10th. About three quarters the attendees are from the RIA / Independent adviser community, and rest from the world of FinTech (Software, custodians, apps, private equity, etc).

But what I really wanted to highlight are a few speakers — people who can teach you about how to build, grow and manage an advisory firm:

Shirl Penney is the founder of Dynasty Financial Partners, and serves as president and CEO. Dynasty is a leading integrated platform services company for independent wealth management advisory firms. It has garnered too many industry awards to mention. Shirl was named to Investment News’ 2015 list of 40 most influential people in wealth management under the age of 40. He was also named to the 2016 inaugural list of Icons and Innovators in wealth management by Investment News. Launched in 2010, the firm now manages over $35 billion dollars. Joe Duran is CEO and founding partner of United Capital, the nation’s first and largest financial life management company. Joe previously built Centurion Capital (sold to GE Financial in 2001). Duran was a recipient of the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2015 and the Schwab Pacesetter Impact award. United Capital currently manages more than $16 billion in client assets and advises on $7 billion in plan assets. Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs purchased United for $750 million in cash. Peter Mallouk is president of Creative Planning. The firm has consistently been ranked as one of the best wealth management shops in the country by Barrons, CNBC, Forbes, Financial Times and others. Peter acquired the firm in 2004,m and has since turned it into a powerhouse. Creative Planning manages over $40 billion for clients. (I’ll be recording a live Masters in Business with Peter at the event)

If you want to improve your business or learn how some of the smartest most successful people in the industry built powerhouse ethical fiduciary firms, there are none better. Shirl, Joe and Peter each built the most successful advisory firms of this era. If you are managing a book of business, or running an advisory firm, and want to learn how to do so better, these are who you want to learn from. (And that’s just three of the speakers from a full line up of superstars).

This event will sell out. These are the last of the tickets available at any sort of a discount — once this run is gone, everything goes back to full price:

Sign up here Wealth/Stack 2019 registration.

We built this event to help advisors improve how they manage their businesses and to better serve their clients. It is for advisors by advisors. Don’t miss it.