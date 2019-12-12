Extreme Weather and Global Warming

Are Americans seeing more extreme weather?



Source: National Geographic

Interesting polling from National Geographic:

“More than half of those polled are seeing more wildfires, floods, and hurricanes or tropical storms now than they did five years ago—and about two-thirds of them agree that this extreme weather is being caused by climate change.”

What to make of those people who say that these events are occurring LESS OFTEN because of global warming? It is a bizarre answer . . . maybe 5+% of those surveyed are trolls in the real world. Weird.