Bollinger B1 Truck

Trucks rule America.

That fact has not been lost on the newest generation of automotive start ups, most especially those working on developing electric trucks.

Which brings us to Bollinger Motors. They make a $125,000, all electric, all wheel drive, all terrain vehicles. These are ultra-rugged, seriously capable off-road trucks.

The specs are impressive: 614 horsepower and 668 pound-feet of torque. The 5000 pound truck runs 0 to 60 mph in 4.5-second, with a 100-mph top speed. Payload capacity is 5,201 pounds; Towing capacity is 7,500 pounds.

This is still a preproduction car, and is likely to see more improvements. For the price, buyers expect more modern interior and up to date electronics. Competitors like the Rivian looks more like a cross between a Range Rover and a Tesla than a quirky start up.

Still, the list of new EV manufacturers continues to expand. More manufacturers means greater competition, better prices and a large expansion of EV options.

Now if I could only get BMW to make their X4/X5/X6 as a hybrid or EV. . .

