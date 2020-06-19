1988 BMW M6

When BMW rolled out the M6 in 1983, it really was unlike any other sports car of the day. In some regions, it was badged as a M635CSi, in North America, it was M6.

The E24 Sharknose was a legitimate 4 seater, with aero spoilers up front and rear. The 3.5-liter DOHC inline-six was produced from 1984-1995 for BMWs like the M5 and M6. The S38 engine came in 255, 311, and 335 HP variants, and for the 6 series, it was only available mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

In the 1980s, the M6 was the second-fastest BMW built; its 158 mph top speed was only bested by the high-performance M1 Supercar. A relatively rare grand tourer, there were 1,632 examples of the E24-series M6 shipped to the U.S. market from 1987 to 1989. I first noticed the car in the 1980s show Moonlighting, a Cybill Shepherd/Bruce Willis detective RomCom.

When new, this car was pricey: $58,720.By comparison, a 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible was $5,000 less. Today, Eighties-era M6s go for anywhere from $25k to $95k. (This one was bid to $32,500 but did not meet reserve selling price). Note that I have no idea if this will appreciate, nor do I care; I buy cars is to drive them, not let them sit in a garage.

This M6 predates the one I picked up used by 26 years. It is fascinating to see how the car has evolved over the decades. It was one of the earliest modern sports coupes, and is still a good looking car 32 years later.



Source: Bring A Trailer