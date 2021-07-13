Bond Managers Make Better Equity Managers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What is it about fixed income managers that make them well suited to manage equitiesd?

One idea: the focus on return of capital. So says Christine Hurtsellers, CEO of Voya Investment Management. The firm manages over $250 billion in assets across fixed income, senior loans, equities, multi-asset strategies and solutions, private equity, and real assets.

Hurtsellers was previously CIO of Fixed Income at Voya, and managed the $650 billion retained portfolio of GSE wraps at Freddie Mac, and was a PM for securitized assets at Alliance Capital Management. Those experiences all affected her outlook on equities, elevating the preservation of capital as a key part of her investment philosophy.

Hurtsellers has been named to numerous “most influential” finance lists, including Barrons top 10 most influential women in wealth management

She explains how raising 5 children, including one on the autism spectrum, has given her insights into the challenges for working mothers. This has helped Voya maintain its position as one of the best places to work in finance.

