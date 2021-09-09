The 4 Financial Plotlines

To hear an audio spoken word version of this post, click here.

Maybe it is a coincidence. Or maybe there are only so many storylines that can be told. As recounted by Joseph Campbell, the archetypical hero’s journey – shared by all of the world’s classic mythologies – are just variations of the same basic premise.

As a consumer of news and entertainment, I cannot help but notice the similarity between various storylines that seem to get told again and again. It is especially true in the world of finance, where the combination of vast sums of money and basic human emotions lead to the same plots repeating.

After skimming my personal library and Amazon purchase history and various Netflix/Amazon Prime/HBO views, a pattern has become visible. We can see similar themes, ideas, plots, and narratives all told again and again.

Here are the four intriguing thematic plots that seem to show up the most in finance:

There are surely other plotlines that can be described as classic financial genres: Naiveté leads to problems is one; the Horatio Alger story is another.

But with Summer soon ending, I know some of you are looking for some new reading material. This is a great list to find some new books for Autumn.

1. With all due respect to Malcolm Gladwell, no, Lewis’ books are not biblical allegories.

