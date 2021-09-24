2023 Genesis GV60

The parade of new EVs with innovative technologies continues to grow. A case in point is the latest offering from Genesis, the luxury vehicle division of Hyundai. The GV60 is the newest model, and it shares an EV platform with stablemates like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

The GV60 will; likely be the first vehicle to charge wirelessly: The tech from WiTricity uses an inductive magnetic field through two coils, charging the EV’s battery pack over the course of hours — without any physical connection. Imagine this being built into your home or apartment — you park in your garage or assigned space, turn off the car, and it recharges automagically. A vision of the future where EV advantages over ICE are ever larger.

Other key stats:

-1st global-market EVs with original-equipment wireless charging (initially offered in South Korea)

-RWD single motor 225 HP base unit; AWD 330HP versions

-High performance version 430HP (two 215 HP version) in AWD version.

-77.4KW battery with Range of up to 300 miles

-fast 800V charging system, 18 minute charge time to 80%

-digital side camera mirrors

I find the quirky exterior to be fun for a compact hatch/crossover. The interior looks high quality, similar to the Mustang Mach E.

The 2023 model-year vehicle is scheduled to come out in 2022. Pricing is guessed to start ~$50,000, making it a premium alternative to the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq.



Source: Genesis



Source: Green Car Reports

See Also: MotorTrend