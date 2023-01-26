I am genuinely excited about a new presentation I have been working on since the holidays: How to Avoid Financial Disasters.

My career in finance has coincided with an amazing string of disasters, ranging from the analyst scandal, IPO spinning, and accounting restatements, to say nothing of Enron, Bernie Madoff, and FTX.

The TL:DR version: there are three big problems that HNW and UHNW investors that lead to a devastating loss of capital:

1. Losing money themselves;

2. Entrusting their capital to someone else who loses it for them;

3. Having a con-man steal their money.

Note that drawdowns, volatility, and normal ups and downs of markets are not part of this.

The presentation delves into why you make bad decisions around money, and what you can do to improve your decision-making process. You can protect your capital, sleep well at night, use your money purposefully, and have something left over to leave to your grandkids.

How can you accomplish this? Come by and see what you can learn about how to:

-Improve your decision making

-Evaluate opportunites, managers, funds, and alts.

-Avoid costly errors

-Remove classic pitfalls

-Create a robust, bullet-proof portfolio

It’s going to be the most valuable 45 minutes you will spend this year thinking about your investments.

Register here:

How to Avoid Financial Disasters: A Guide for the Ultra-High-New-Worth Investor Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 10:15 am New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge located at:

333 Adams Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Previously:

Why We Do What We Do (April 24, 2017)

Advice for Rich Uncles and Others . . . (August 10, 2007)

What is your Value Add ? (April 12, 2018)